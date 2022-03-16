ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Man hides prison contraband in body cavity

By Emily Venuti
 4 days ago

DELAWARE COUNTY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the additional arrest of a Queens man who attempted to smuggle contraband into jail concealed in a body cavity.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Deputies and Investigators received a report that an inmate Ramon Ortiz in the Delaware County Correctional Facility was in possession of a contraband substance hidden someone on his body.

A Search Warrant was obtained and Ortiz was taken to Bassett Hospital to facilitate the medical removal of the contraband.

At the hospital, Ortiz voluntarily gave up his package containing tobacco which he had hidden inside a body cavity.

He was arrested on the 15th and charged with Promoting Prison Contraband and was taken to the Town of Kortright Court for arraignment and was released on his own recognizance.

News Channel 34

News Channel 34

