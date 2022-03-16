ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but not experiencing any symptoms.

Barnes, who said he was vaccinated, is also a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

“I wanted to let you all know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Barnes tweeted. “I am extremely thankful to be vaccinated and experiencing no symptoms. I’ll be following CDC guidance and quarantining for the next 5 days. If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is a great time: vaccines.gov.”

Barnes, 35, is in a crowded Democratic primary for Senate that includes state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

They are running to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020 and has been one of the loudest voices for seeking alternatives to vaccines to deal with the pandemic. His claim in December that mouthwash could be used to fight the virus drew widespread ridicule from medical experts and the manufacturer of Listerine which said it was not proven.

Flags to be flown at half-staff for Wisconsin’s first female female lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of Wisconsin’s first female lieutenant governor, who died earlier this month. Former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow, who was appointed lieutenant governor in 2001, died March 8 at the age of 87. In a statement shared Thursday morning, Evers shared his condolences with Farrow’s family.
