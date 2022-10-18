Conor McGregor next fight: Opponent options for ‘Notorious,’ including Jorge Masvidal

UFC fans won’t get some official Conor McGregor next fight news until the fall or winter, but when “Notorious” does make his return to the Octagon, there are endless big fight options for the most famous athlete in mixed martial arts.

Who will Conor McGregor’s next fight be against?

McGregor is still recovering from a fractured leg suffered in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July. However, when the former two-division champion gets back in the cage, matchups with the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. are possible.

Gamebred: A Masvidal vs. McGregor scrap is probably one of the biggest fights that could be made in the UFC because of their massive fan bases. Despite both being in losing skids, it is a booking that is stylistically fantastic and the trash talk in the leadup would be epic. It would also mean a notable matchup at welterweight — what McGregor prefers — outside a title bout.

Durinho: Burns was rumored for a matchup with Masvidal recently, but as the months pass that now seems unlikely. Burns is another fun stylistic fight for the Irishman while also offering a serious grappling threat.

Money: Mayweather, Jr. recently suggested a rematch with McGregor of the second biggest-selling bout in fighting history is the plan for 2023. While the Irishman shot down the idea soon after, considering where each man is in their current career the bout does make a great deal of sense in the odd fight world we are living in.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 recap

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor fights against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The trilogy fight in the years-long sage between McGregor and Poirier resulted in a nightmarish moment for the Irish superstar. Not only did he have a tough time with the Louisiana native, but he fractured his leg in two places en route to a second straight technical knockout loss.

What happened: In a matter of five minutes, McGregor went from a man on a mission, looking to reclaim his glory, to a fighter that would be sidelined for the next year. Better striking by “Diamond” and a checked-kick handed McGregor arguably the worst defeat of his 14-year career.

The fallout: Following the bout, McGregor had surgery on his leg and had a steel rod inserted for his broken fibula. White recently said he expects his favorite fighter to make his Octagon come back in the third quarter of 2022.

The roadmap: All signs point to McGregor’s surgery being a success. As well as a version of the 33-year-old that is far bulkier than the man that once held the featherweight title. Once he returns, McGregor may be too big to compete at lightweight and could be a full-fledged welterweight.

What makes Conor McGregor so popular?

A one-of-a-kind talent: McGregor has become the most famous fighter in MMA history by way of his ability to promote fights like Muhammad Ali, and put opponents to sleep like Mike Tyson. The native of Dublin has an “it” factor that is second to none, and it has earned him a devoted fan base on the level of fighting legends like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Conor McGregor record: 22-6 (19 knockouts, 1 submission)

Conor McGregor age: 33 years old

Conor McGregor height: 5-foot-8

Over his first seven fights in the Octagon, McGregor was a 145-pound wrecking machine. Scoring knockouts in all but one of his bouts at featherweight.

Despite his shock submission loss to Nate Diaz in 2016, McGregor hit his MMA zenith a year and a half later when he beat the lightweight champ, Eddie Alvarez, to become the first man to hold UFC titles in two divisions simultaneously.

McGregor’s combat sport high point came in a boxing loss to Mayweather, Jr. in 2017. In defeat, the Irishman was part of the second most successful pay-per-view in combat sports history.

Since his foray into boxing, McGregor lost three of his next four fights. Including back-to-back against Poirier, and a massive failure to lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

The MMA superstar has also had quite a few low points outside the Octagon. From throwing a dolly at a bus in Barclay’s Center to trying to slap Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMA awards. McGregor can be a public relations nightmare at times.

“Notorious” will make his film debut in a remake of the Patrick Swayze cult classic “Road House.” This movie will film this year for a 2023 release on Amazon Prime.

In just a few years, McGregor co-founded the Irish whiskey brand Proper 12 and turned it into one of the most recognized adult beverage brands in the world using his elite skills at self-promotion.

Conor McGregor net worth

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

“Notorious” has stacked up a lot of green during his career and added to his incredible wealth in recent years with Proper 12, the Irish whiskey brand he co-founded. Conor McGregor’s current net worth is estimated to be nearly $200 million , and after making $43 million in 2022 he is the 35th highest-paid athlete this past year.

