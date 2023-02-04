Conor McGregor next fight: ‘Notorious” return fight is official

The long-awaited Conor McGregor next fight news is in as the former two-division UFC champion has officially booked his return to action following a disappointing loss in July 2021.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

Before he steps into the Octagon, the Irishman will first coach in the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter” and then face his opposing coach later in the year. But who will be that man looking to beat McGregor as a mentor on TUF and then as an opponent later in 2023?

Who will Conor McGregor’s next fight be against?

After nearly 20 months of recovery from broken bones in his leg suffered during a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, McGregor will be back in the cage later this year, and welcoming him back will be multi-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC star Michael Chandler.

It is a booking Chandler has pushed for ever since joining the company in 2020, and he will finally get it and then some with both facing off as coaches in season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

How to watch McGregor vs Chandler

McGregor vs Chandler will serve as the main event of a TBD UFC event in 2023

A venue and location for the fight have not yet been announced

The fight will air exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view for a price of $79.99

Related: Get some bold predictions for the UFC’s upcoming card on Saturday night!

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler preview

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler is a bout fight fans around the world had hoped to see for some time. Despite rumors in January that one-time interim UFC champ Tony Ferguson would compete against the 34-year-old on TUF, the actual winner of the McGregor fight sweepstakes will be Chandler.

The Ultimate Fighter 31: This won’t be McGregor’s first time coaching on the long-running reality series. In 2015, the MMA superstar coached opposite of bantamweight great Uriah Faber and delivered entertaining moments as he clashed with the 135-pound legend. However, those two were never meant to fight.

With Chandler set to be his actual opponent after the show comes to a close, expect the Irishman to offer up a heavy dose of mind games during episodes of the series.

Clash of Styles: Fight fans have hoped for a Chandler vs. McGregor bout because both are talented strikers. However, they go about obliterating foes on their feet in different ways. McGregor is a technical sniper with outstanding counters and serious power. While Chandler also has power but relies more on his explosiveness and granite chin in his fights.

It will be fascinating to see which style reigns supreme when they finally face off.

The bottom line: This is a big win for fight fans as they finally get to see McGregor back in action, and against a dangerous foe many have wanted to see him against. This will be without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated fights on the 2023 UFC schedule.

What makes Conor McGregor so popular?

A one-of-a-kind talent: McGregor has become the most famous fighter in MMA history by way of his ability to promote fights like Muhammad Ali, and put opponents to sleep like Mike Tyson. The native of Dublin has an “it” factor that is second to none, and it has earned him a devoted fan base on the level of fighting legends like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Conor McGregor record: 22-6 (19 knockouts, 1 submission)

Conor McGregor age: 33 years old

33 years old Conor McGregor height: 5-foot-8

5-foot-8 Over his first seven fights in the Octagon, McGregor was a 145-pound wrecking machine. Scoring knockouts in all but one of his bouts at featherweight.

Despite his shock submission loss to Nate Diaz in 2016, McGregor hit his MMA zenith a year and a half later when he beat the lightweight champ, Eddie Alvarez, to become the first man to hold UFC titles in two divisions simultaneously.

McGregor’s combat sport high point came in a boxing loss to Mayweather, Jr. in 2017. In defeat, the Irishman was part of the second most successful pay-per-view in combat sports history.

Since his foray into boxing, McGregor lost three of his next four fights. Including back-to-back against Poirier, and a massive failure to lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

The MMA superstar has also had quite a few low points outside the Octagon. From throwing a dolly at a bus in Barclay’s Center to trying to slap Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMA awards. McGregor can be a public relations nightmare at times.

“Notorious” will make his film debut in a remake of the Patrick Swayze cult classic “Road House.” This movie will film this year for a 2023 release on Amazon Prime.

In just a few years, McGregor co-founded the Irish whiskey brand Proper 12 and turned it into one of the most recognized adult beverage brands in the world using his elite skills at self-promotion.

Conor McGregor net worth

“Notorious” has stacked up a lot of green during his career and added to his incredible wealth in recent years with Proper 12, the Irish whiskey brand he co-founded. Conor McGregor’s current net worth is estimated to be nearly $200 million , and after making $43 million in 2022 he is the 35th highest-paid athlete this past year.

More must-reads: