ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shoe Carnival Is on a Roll: CEO Mark Worden on What’s Next

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2F3g_0eh7AHEB00

Click here to read the full article.

Shoe Carnival CEO Mark Worden is gearing up for another strong year in 2022 after the footwear retailer reported its best results ever in both the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 on Wednesday.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Shoe Carnival saw net sales grow 23.4% to $313.4 million, setting a new quarterly record. Net income in the quarter also reached a record high at $20.6 million compared to $7.4 million in the same period last year.

As for the full fiscal year of 2021, Shoe Carnival saw net sales grow 36.2% to $1.33 billion, the highest annual net sales in the company’s 43-year history, with full year net income coming in at a record $154.9 million, up from $16.0 million in fiscal 2020.

Much of the company’s success in the fourth quarter was due to a strong holiday season and the on-boarding of Shoe Station , which Shoe Carnival purchased in December for $67 million.

Looking at Shoe Station, Worden said its integration into the business is ahead of schedule. “Our original plan was to complete the back-office integration by late 2022 and then begin rapid store growth in the 2023, 2024 horizon,” Worden told FN on a call on Wednesday. “I’m very pleased to share that the teams did an amazing job, and the back-office integration is complete 6 months ahead of our expectations.”

Now, the company is focused on shifting resources to store growth mode and building advanced CRM capabilities for the new banner. “We are seeing encouraging opportunities to grow our new banner with complementary consumer demographics and real estate locations to the Shoe Carnival banner,” Worden added. “The real estate and analyst teams are deep into our CRM data and finding many promising markets to expand into.”

With both banner stores productive and generating strong cash flow, Worden said the company is moving ahead on its opening plan. For 2022, Shoe Carnival aims to add over 10 stores to the fleet and then accelerate to 20 stores annually beginning in 2023, through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

According to Worden, much of the store growth will be focused on the Shoe Station banner across the regions it has strategic strongholds in like Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, and Louisiana.

As for Shoe Carnival, the retailer is focusing on modernizing its existing fleet of stores by the end of fiscal 2024. As of the end of fiscal 2021, approximately 20% of the fleet remodels were complete, with over 100 more in process. The company expects approximately 50% of the fleet to be completed by the end of this year.

“Our athletic shop-in-shops with the top five brands our customers love is a compelling traffic driver and a competitive differentiator in this design,” said Worden. “With net sales and gross margins overperforming expectations, we are again accelerating capital investments for this program.”

Looking ahead, Worden is bullish on 2022. “As we come off the heels of our best year ever in 2021, we are poised to deliver another 4% to 7% growth this year,” Worden told FN. “And we expect to be able to have our earnings per share and our gross margins multiple times higher than they were pre-pandemic. For us, that positions us incredibly well to be going after that rapid growth accelerator we’re talking about. And do it in a way that’s profitable and enhancing value.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45m8dK_0eh7AHEB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoe Carnival
More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

On Is Leveraging Partnerships With Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker to Reach Different Consumers

Click here to read the full article. On wants to be the No. 1 footwear choice for all runners. A brick-and-mortar presence is a crucial part of this strategy. The Swiss running shoe brand, which announced results for the fourth quarter and full year on Friday morning, outlined its strategy for wholesale partnerships as well as its DTC channels via its website and brand-owned stores. In 2021, On saw a net sales growth of 70% to CHF 725 million (about $775.05 million) over the prior year. Within DTC channels, net sales grew 71.9% in 2021. Wholesale sales channel grew 69.5%. Given the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Kevin Bailey Is Back at Vans

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. March 17, 2022: In a surprise move, Kevin Bailey has returned to the helm of Vans as global brand president. The executive, who has held a series of leadership roles at Vans parent VF Corp. in recent years, was president of the brand from 2009 to 2016. He most recently served as VF’s President, Asia-Pacific Region and Emerging Brands. “Kevin brings a deep level of...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

How Nike’s Sustainability Mission Has Transformed + What the Athletic Giant Is Focused on for 2025

Click here to read the full article. As Nike strengthened its grip on the ultracompetitive athletic market over the past 50 years, the company has worked to evolve and strengthen its purpose. During that time — especially since it released its first Impact Report two decades ago — one thing has remained constant: sustainability matters. As time went on, the company knew it had to evolve to address the complex and constantly-changing issues, according to Nike chief sustainability officer Noel Kinder. “A lot of companies have a chief sustainability officer and maybe a small team around them that works with their constituents...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Benzinga

Recap: Shoe Carnival Q4 Earnings

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 88.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $59.47 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Dances in Sharp Heels With John Stamos as Elvis in ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Tribute for ‘Step Into the Movies’

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough brought her dance skills to the small screen with John Stamos for her upcoming ABC special “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” During the dance special, the “Footloose” star partnered with Stamos to re-create a dance scene from 1964’s “Viva Las Vegas,” with Hough channeling Ann-Margret’s role and Stamos as Elvis Presley. The star wore a classic black leotard over sheer black leggings for the occasion, creating a streamlined silhouette. Giving her look a hint of ’60s groove was a bold red sweater. Stamos also dressed the part, wearing a full...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Kicks Off Royal Tour in Belize Wearing Blue Lace Dress and Matching Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton and Prince William have kicked off their Caribbean Royal Tour in Belize. The duo’s eight-day tour will also include visits to Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — will also be a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize in a monochrome...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Shoe Station#Fn
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Blooms in Floral Tory Burch Dress and Cork Wedges on Caribbean Royal Tour

Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially kicked off their Caribbean Royal Tour in Belize. The duo’s eight-day tour will include additional visits to Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — will also be a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Tory Burch dress with a tiered midi skirt, rounded short sleeves and a smocked neckline. Giving the piece a spring-worthy twist was an allover...
WORLD
Footwear News

Jenna Dewan Disco Dances in Bold Red Dress & Sparkling Heels for ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Tribute in ‘Step Into the Movies’

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Dewan joined a colorful cast of characters is a bold red gown and bedazzled dance shoes. The actress and dancer partnered with Derek Hough to re-create a dance scene from 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” donning their best disco-inspired looks for the occasion. Dewan wore a form-fitting dress that had a thigh-high slit, allowing for the actress’ enhanced mobility alongside Hough. Dewan donned gold jewelry and had her hair styled with volume and cascading curls to match the vibe of the ’70s. She coordinated the look with strappy gold sandals set on a small heel, of...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Jimmy Choo Launches Jewelry With Pearls, Crystals and Monogram Pieces Inspired By Its Shoes and Bags

Click here to read the full article. Anyone following the cycle of the “It” shoe knows that Jimmy Choo’s pearls have become something of a thing for anyone looking for an extra bit of decorum, from the peep-toed Sacaria sandal to the Cloud clutch, both entirely encrusted in pearly embellishment. So it’s no surprise that the brand is expanding on its idea of adornment with the launch of its own fashion jewelry collection. The line, which officially debuts tomorrow, includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings and anklets that explore not just the brand’s use of pearls but also its crystal fringe detailing,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Images of the Social Status x Nike Air Penny Collection Have Emerged

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker collab between Social Status and Nike is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Social Status x Nike Air Penny collection on Instagram yesterday. In the post, it revealed that The Whitaker Group’s retail banner has reimagined NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s first and second Nike signature basketball shoes but the theme behind the styles wasn’t confirmed. The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wraps Her Baby Bump in Cozy Sweater, Skinny Jeans and Flats From Her French Sole Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton goes casual-chic while shopping with her baby bump on display. Hilton was spotted on Tuesday while out and about in New York City, wearing a look suitable for the transition to spring. The entrepreneur wore a camel peacoat adorned with black buttons. Underneath, she went with a light-blue fair-isle printed sweater that added a warm touch to her ensemble. She coordinated with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans that tied her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

What to Expect When Nike Reports Earnings Next Week: Supply Chain Impacts and DTC Strength

Click here to read the full article. Nike is set to deliver financial results for the third quarter on March 21. As supply chain headwinds and COVID-19 related lockdowns persists, analysts are overall skeptical about Nike’s ability to fully recover in Q3, though most agree that headwinds will level out in future quarters. “We believe the company continues to work through its supply chain woes but has yet to be back at 100% full scale production,” wrote BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon in a note, giving Nike a “Neutral” rating due to a lack of visibility on a timeline for normalization. For Nike, supply...
MARKETS
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Delivers Festive St. Patrick’s Day Style in Green Suede Pumps & Coat Dress

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton brought a chic take to wearing green for Saint Patrick’s Day while celebrating the holiday in the UK. The royal arrived at the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks, Aldershot to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards with Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived today in a monochrome outfit, featuring a forest green wool jacket. The midi-length piece featured a flared hemline mimicking a  skirt, and was sharply cinched with an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tinashe Takes ‘Tomb Raider’ Inspiration to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in Edgy Outfit & Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tinashe knows how to make an edgy statement during high-profile appearances. The “2 On” singer was spotted while arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set in LA on Tuesday in an eye-catching look. Tinashe went with a “Tomb Raider”-inspired outfit that included a black bralette with a plunging neckline. On the lower half, she wore black underwear that matched. She also threw on a pair of black fishnets for a chic touch. She elected...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

Shoe Carnival's Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Hikes Dividend

Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23.4% year-on-year, to $313.37 million, beating the consensus of $280.42 million. The revenue growth was driven by increased store traffic and new customer acquisition. Adjusted EPS of $0.83 beat the consensus of $0.44. Gross profit rose 49.5% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Li-Ning Products To Be Seized at American Ports On Suspicion of Forced Labor in North Korea

Click here to read the full article. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will seize products at U.S. ports of entry produced or manufactured by Chinese sneaker maker Li-Ning Sporting Goods. The sanctions, effective March 14, represent an enforcement action against the company after an investigation found that Li-Ning uses North Korean labor to produce its products. Via the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), U.S. law prohibits North Korean goods to enter the country without proof that forced labor was not involved in production. “CAATSA is yet another tool in CBP’s trade enforcement arsenal that allows us to uphold the fundamental...
FOREIGN POLICY
Footwear News

Lisa Kudrow Effortlessly Coordinates Classic Jumpsuit With Pointy Block Heels at ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lisa Kudrow brought her chic sense of style to the premiere of her new movie, “Better Nate Than Ever,” as she graced the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The film is about a young boy named Nate Foster, who struggles to land roles in his middle school’s drama productions while he fantasizes about becoming a Broadway star. The musical family-comedy will premiere on Disney Plus on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

How to Avoid Annoying This Important Consumer Segment With Your Brand Politics

Click here to read the full article. As the U.S. midterm elections approach this fall, politics will likely again color many of our interactions in 2022, particularly in the consumer space, where brands and retailers have been increasingly asked to take a stance on social issues. And when it comes to one cohort of American consumers, that could create some friction, according to new research. During the National Retail Federation’s “State of Retail & the Consumer” virtual event on Tuesday, Bill Knapp, partner at the political consultancy SKDK, shared intel on a newly identified consumer group dubbed Aspiration Independents, who represent about...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News

100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy