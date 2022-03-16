ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Man charged with murder in Walmart shooting

By Rachel Van Gilder
 4 days ago

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man shot and killed his wife’s children’s father outside the Walmart in Wyoming earlier this week.

Tyray Daquion Holliday, 26, was arraigned Thursday on counts of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm in the death of LaVail Dwayne Walker.

Court documents filed Wednesday showed Walker and Holliday’s wife have children together.

In the documents, police said Holliday was shopping at the Walmart on 54th Street near US-131 late Monday afternoon at the same time Walker was dropping off Holliday’s wife at the store. Investigators said “there is no reason to believe either party knew that the other was at the store.”

One dead in shooting at 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming

Walker then drove toward where Holliday had parked and stopped in front of his car.

According to the document, Holliday told investigators that Walker got out of his car and didn’t say anything. He said Walker “had his hand in his pocket and (Holliday) thought that (Walker) may have a gun on him,” going on to say that “he (Holliday) chose to shoot at (Walker) first, not knowing his intentions,” police wrote.

Walker then started running away. Holliday said he shot at him again.

Walker, 29, died at the scene.

“(Holliday) says that (Walker) did not have a gun nor implied he had one,” police wrote.

Wyoming DPS upping patrols in 54th St shopping area

Police said Holliday recently bought his gun from a local dealer. He does not have a concealed pistol license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

