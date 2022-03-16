ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation fight: Fed approves first interest rate hike in 3-years

Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the 1970s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling potentially up to seven rate hikes this year. The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near...

Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

