ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Police identify man who died after high-speed chase

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jC8uH_0eh77ty500

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who died in a car crash while fleeing from officers Tuesday evening.

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, was one of a group of men “engaged in illegal activities” around Springhill Ave. and Ann St. Tuesday, March 15 when police arrived at 6:37 p.m., according to a police news release. Rogers got into a car and fled the scene.

Overturned 18 wheeler shuts down Highway 43

Police said they turned on lights and sirens, but Rogers did not stop. Rogers’ vehicle then crossed over Stanton Road., where Rogers appeared to lose control of the vehicle.

As Rogers lost control, his vehicle hit a police vehicle. Rogers’ vehicle then left the road and hit a tree. Rogers was taken to a hospital where he later died of injuries sustained in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

1 shot, 2 injured during shooting at Mobile fairgrounds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three women were injured during a shooting that happened at a Yo Gotti concert held at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds Sunday morning, according to officials at the Mobile Police Department At 1 a.m. on March 20, a gunshot was fired inside of the auditorium at the fairgrounds, striking a woman […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Third suspect now in custody after manhunt: Robertsdale Police

UPDATE (3/19 10:31 p.m.): According to the Robertsdale Police Department Facebook Page, that Dorian Travon Richardson is now in police custody. UPDATE (3/19 8:09 p.m.): According to the Robertsdale Police Department Facebook Page, the alert system was incorrect and the third suspect is still at large. Jaylin Jamal Richardson and Latrell Damontrey Husfelt have been […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

6 shootings, 3 deadly: What happened in Mobile on Friday?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a deadly day for the City of Mobile. On March 18 there were six confirmed shootings with three people being killed. Rolling gun battle with police in Mobile, Subject dead One person was pronounced dead Friday after a police chase and gunfight that ended with a crash on Government […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in face while sitting in car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was shot while sitting in his car on Heritage Road North, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim sitting in his car. He told police a man came up to him and open-fired. He was taken to […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Police#Highway 43 Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man shot outside his home on Farnell Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was shot outside his home Friday, March 18. According to police, a man shot the victim while he was standing outside of his home. The victim was treated at the hospital. He had no life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at the 700 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Rolling gun battle with police in Mobile, subject dead

UPDATE (4:01 p.m.) The subject, who was shot in the head, was confirmed dead by Mobile Police. UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Mobile Police officials spoke at the scene near George and Government Streets where they confirmed a subject was shot in the head after a rolling gun battle with police through the streets of Mobile. At […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for questioning in Escambia Co. homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning for a recent homicide.   Christopher Occie McCullough, 38, is wanted for questioning about a homicide that happened Sunday, March 12 on the 700 block of West Johnson Avenue, according to a Facebook post […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Vidalia man arrested and charged with burglary of local restaurant

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on February 28, 2022, officers responded to a call from Sportsman’s Fish and Grill about a burglary. Officers reported that when they arrived, the restaurant was ransacked, several computers and cash registers had been destroyed, and money and business checks were missing. According […]
VIDALIA, LA
WKRG News 5

Walmart theft leads to car chase with law enforcement

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, police responded to a call at Walmart for theft. Authorities reported that they tried to stop a silver Jeep Cherokee when the driver, 56-year-old Rachael Gibson of Natchez, Mississippi, led police on a car chase. Police reported […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office shares information about a juvenile with 2 felony warrants

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Arcadia Police Department has two felony warrants on a 14-year-old juvenile. The 14-year-old juvenile’s identity cannot be released because of the Louisiana Children’s Code. Deputies reported that the 14-year-old juvenile has a warrant for Armed Robbery with a Firearm and the other […]
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
WKRG News 5

Shooting leads to Mississippi man in car chase with law enforcement

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, around 4:00 p.m., Vidalia Police Department Captain Craig Godbold led the pursuit of a car chase. Police reported that the car chase started in Concordia Parish and crossed the Mississippi River bridge on U.S. Highway 84 into […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Person shot at Attucks Court in Pensacola

Pensacola Police say one person was shot Friday at Attucks Court. Here’s a news release from Pensacola Police: Pensacola Police are on the scene of a shooting at Attucks Court, 1300 W. Cervantes St. Police responded to several 911 calls stating someone had been shot. Officer arrived on the scene and located a single victim […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy