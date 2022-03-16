ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond woman dies from injuries after crash Monday afternoon; 2 others injured

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Richmond, Indiana Police Cruiser FILE PHOTO

RICHMOND, Indiana — A Richmond woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Henley Road Monday afternoon, according to Richmond police.

Emily Poundstone, 36, was identified as the driver of a car who later died from her injuries at a Dayton hospital, a department spokesperson said in a media release.

The crash happened on Henley Road south of U.S. 40 around 3 p.m. Monday. A police investigation found the car Poundstone was driving crossed the center line and crashed into an SUV, the spokesperson said.

Poundstone was taken first to Reid Health but was later taken to a Dayton hospital where she later died, police said.

Two people in the SUV, identified at Mark and Janie Frech, both of Richmond, were also injured and taken to Reid Health. Their conditions were not released.

Police were still working to determine factors in the crash and what caused Poundstone to cross the center line.

Additional details were not released.

