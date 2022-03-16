ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina mom charged with child abuse, accused of possibly starving 3-year-old son

By Ciara Lankford
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County mother is facing multiple abuse-related charges, accused of possibly starving her 3-year-old son, Gastonia Police said.

Gaston County Jail records state Shameka Michelle White, 30, has been charged with child abuse and severe bodily injury by the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia Police said the initial call for a medical-related event was received from a home in the 900 block of Cameron Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Detectives determined that the child was possibly malnourished. The child was rushed to the hospital and as of Tuesday, March 15, is listed in critically-stable condition at the hospital.

White was booked into jail on March 11 and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Her next court date has been scheduled for March 31.

