ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Plant care apps are more distracting than useful

By Ellen Airhart
Popular Science
Popular Science
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwwDH_0eh775MM00
The more attention you pay to a screen, the less you can give your plants. Thom Holmes / Unsplash

Growing plants can seem intimidating, but we believe anyone can create a thriving home conservatory of any size. We’re here to help nurture your skills and help make that happen, so please feel free to send any plant-related questions of your own to ask@popsci.com with “Plants” in the subject line.

Pixels that reflect chlorophyll. Algorithms that dictate a watering schedule. There’s a whole new crop of apps that hope to revolutionize your relationship with your green companions. Plants have, of course, been around for hundreds of millions of years and startups are all about shaking up the status quo. But houseplants don’t need to be disrupted.

I began to collect my personal indoor garden after a brutal layoff, and watching them was an exercise in mindfulness: I smelled the soil, I pinched succulent leaves, I watched as some plants went through their almost undetectable daily pilates. They wilted, I watered them, and I found satisfaction in the way they perked back up. It was a crucial coping mechanism for me as I began the journey of freelancing, starting a podcast, and looking for new jobs. After my boisterous open-office life, I communicated with people solely via screens. Houseplants were my desktop reminder of the physical world.

A few years later, many people endured a more extreme version of my experience: the isolation from friends and coworkers, a sudden transition to working from home as COVID-19 spread across the world, and a lot of added stress. And, indeed, houseplant purchases boomed during the pandemic. Giulia Carabelli, a sociology lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, has been asking people about what plants mean to them as they protect themselves by isolating. She found that people used indoor and outdoor gardening to connect to their families, reduce their anxiety, create events (a bloom!) to look forward to, and even just to enjoy the pure act of caring for another living thing. Carabelli connects this to new conversations about mutual aid networks and a changed relationship with the natural world.

In her piece, Carabelli mentions the writer Alice Vincent, who wrote that plants provide “a tangible way of connecting with nature that is absent from an increasingly screen-based world.” Now, to be fair, my experience with my plants was not totally screen-free. I did post about my plants on Instagram, though I enjoyed the app less and less as it entered its flop era and was inundated by ads. I learned the dangers of tangling my beloved hobby with social media.

So it was with a lot of skepticism that I downloaded Planta, which popped up first when I typed “plant care app” into the iOS app store. And my worst fears were soon realized. The app had me enter each plant and then fill in the last time I watered them, if I had repotted them, and what kind of container they were in. This presented some immediate problems. I water my succulents minimally to prevent rotting—only once this winter, about a month ago. I will water them more in the springtime when temperatures warm up and they start to grow more. But when I plugged my Haworthia into Planta and said I watered it “two weeks ago” (the other options were today, yesterday, a week ago, and not sure/never watered), the app recommended that I water it again, today. I’m… not going to do that. As haworthia.com says, “A Haworthia can live without water supply for many months but can die in one day because of rot.”

I’ve come to this conclusion on succulent care because I’ve anxiously overwatered and underlit many succulents, only to wake up to translucent leaves surrounding a brown mound. I don’t think an app like this would prevent the painful experience of killing plants. Instead, it would probably keep me from paying attention. I might miss critical signs, like how soil shrinks from the edge of the pot when it’s dry or the way my tricolor Stromanthe sanguinea’s leaves curl when they need water. And it might have prevented one of my most satisfying discoveries of the last few weeks: my Venus flytrap loves being encased by a glass dome and now has four new heads and many more popping up.

There are some situations where a plant care app might be helpful. Nikki Duong, my friend and frequent collaborator, used the free version of Planta to tell her less-experienced roommate how to care for her plants when she left New York City for California during the pandemic. If you’re just getting started on your plant journey, you can use Planta’s plant info button to learn its ideal light and temperature, among other facts. If you want to commit to screenlessness, there are many cute plant books out there that will guide you in how the plant’s natural history dictates how you should treat it today.

For those who are turning to plants for the reasons Carabelli listed—connection, stress release, and the act of caring—continued use of these technological crutches will only lead to detachment from a tangible, mutually beneficial relationship.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

These Outdoor Plants Are Incredibly Hard to Kill

Unlike indoor plants—which you can provided tailored care for in the form of temperature control, water, and sunlight adjustments—outdoor varieties are more susceptible to their environment and, let's face it, neglect. This is especially true if they are placed in a particularly deep bed or far-off nook in your yard. Luckily, there are a few options that can withstand harsher conditions or a forgotten water cycle or two (or three). Ahead, discover some of the most hard-to-kill plants you can add to your garden.
GARDENING
Salon

How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Slugs and snails to no longer be classed as pests, says RHS

Plant-munching slugs and snails might cause havoc in the garden, but they are no longer being classed as pests by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) because they help to recycle dead leaves and other plant matter. According to Britain's leading gardening charity, the slimy creatures are actually misunderstood because only...
ANIMALS
NOLA.com

Thinking of pruning your trees? Don't make a single cut before reading Dan Gill's advice

Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a Louisiana sweet orange tree that is about 12 years old and stands about 15 feet high. It is partly spreading over my neighbor’s yard, and I cannot harvest most of the tree in recent years because the fruit are up so high. I need to cut back the portion that goes over the fence, and I want to prune back the top so the tree is lower, but I need some advice on how to accomplish this. Also, do you have a suggestion as to what to use to paint the cuts to prevent insects and disease? — John Burke.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Plants#Sociology#Apps#Plant#New York City#Smart Phone#Ios
Rogersville Review

Outside: American Indians considered wild onions an important food

Each Spring many lawns, gardens and pasture fields grow a crop of wild onions, a plant considered by most to be a weed. However, to the American Indian the plant was considered an important food, using it both as a seasoning and a staple. In our area there are at...
AGRICULTURE
thespruce.com

Why Trader Joe's Plants Are So Amazing

If you are at all familiar with Trader Joe’s, you know that the sometimes-quirky grocer, which first opened in 1967 in California, offers great products for a steal. From its low-price, decent quality wine long known as “Two-Buck Chuck” to the store’s to-die-for dark chocolate peanut butter cups, TJ’s has cultivated a loyal fan base everywhere it has opened up shop. And then there are those plants!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popular Science

Rusty metal could be the battery the energy grid needs

Electricity is highly perishable. If not used at the moment it is created, it rapidly dissipates as heat. Full decarbonization of the electric grid can become a reality only when vast amounts of solar and wind energy can be stored and used at any time. After all, we can’t harness renewable energy sources such as solar and wind 24/7.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Hello Magazine

10 spring plants you didn't realise could be deadly for your dog

Ah spring, it's lovely to see you at last! The sun is finally starting to come out again, meaning we can spend more time in the garden with our beloved pets and enjoy the blossoming flora. But are you aware that some plants are dangerous for your precious pups?. From...
GARDENING
Wide Open Eats

Gardening Programs in Prisons Are About More Than Just Plants

The United States has the highest number of prisoners in the world, with almost 2.1 million people currently behind bars. Of these millions of people, three out of four will be back in prison within three years of being released. It's clear that the system isn't working, but how do we fix it? One solution with encouraging results is the introduction of gardening programs in prisons.
GARDENING
NEWS CENTER Maine

There are far more men than women designing apps. Here are some apps that women created.

PORTLAND, Maine — March is Women’s History Month in the United States, an event that got 207’s tech guy, Rich Brooks—the owner of Flyte New Media in Portland and father of two daughters—thinking about the growing number of women focused on careers in science, technology engineering, and mathematics, or STEM. He got especially curious about the apps that have been designed by women in a field where females are widely outnumbered by males.
YOGA
Post Register

Lawn thatch removal

Question: I have a thick layer of thatch in my lawn. Can I just cut the lawn very short, or will that damage the new green growth I see near the soil surface?. Answer: Yes, you can cut the lawn at the lowest setting on your rotary mower (about ½ inch) if you do it before there is much new growth to damage. However, that will not get rid of all the thatch. There is a better method described below.
GARDENING
Popular Science

Popular Science

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy