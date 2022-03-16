ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Here’s how to find out if you have unclaimed funds in Ohio

By Talia Naquin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoX23_0eh76yPv00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – An online portal has been set up to help people in Ohio who may have money owed to them track it down.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds has more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property.

If some of it is yours, you can claim it on the website.

Power shut-offs to resume: How to get help with bills

First, go to their website here .

You can put in your name to see if you have any unclaimed funds.

If an account matches your information, you can then generate a claim form to upload documents directly to the portal.

“They can either scan the documents with a scanner that they have at home and upload it, or they can use their phone and do the same thing,” said Akil Hardy, superintendent for the Division of Unclaimed Funds. “All you have to do is take a picture of the document and then upload it.”

Most formats are accepted if the pictures are clear, the state says.

“The more efficient we are with our processes, the more claims we have the bandwidth to process,” said Hardy. “That’s what makes this new option great. We can process Ohioans’ claims quicker, which is always the goal, and it will create a better customer experience for our claimants, eliminating an extra layer of paper and mail.”

Once your claim is submitted, you can track the progress with your claim number.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WKBN

Ohio redistricting commission hires outside mapmakers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission is starting its fourth set of state legislative maps after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the last three. The commission has until Monday, March 28, to present the maps to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and one day later to the court. The commission convened […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
WKBN

Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a pit stop in Erie on Friday as he looked to become the state’s next governor. He highlighted his plan that he said would put money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. Shapiro said Pennsylvanians are being crushed under a mountain of rising prices. He said there are a […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Rust Belt Theater Company finds new home

The Rust Belt Theater Company has been in the Valley for over a decade and they're finally back after a 15-month break -- but they aren't at their old location at the Calvin Center.
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy