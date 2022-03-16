ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Could Predicting Alzheimer's Disease Be As Simple As Taking A Blood Test?

By Kimberly Smith
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early detection of Alzheimer's Disease is beneficial so patients may start medications during the early stages of the disease, which provides better...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
Healthline

Early Detection of Alzheimer’s May Be Possible with a Simple Memory Test

Researchers say a simple memory test may be able to provide early indications of Alzheimer’s disease. In a new study, more than 4,000 participants were asked to remember pictures of images they were shown. The lower scoring groups had higher percentages of people with the presence of beta-amyloid plaque associated with Alzheimer’s.
SANTA MONICA, CA
World Economic Forum

Scientists find a link between Alzheimer's disease and sleep patterns

US scientists have found evidence in mice that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease follow a circadian rhythm. Our circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that follows a 24-hour cycle. It controls everything from sleep, digestion, appetite and even immunity. Disruption to...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Disease#Alzheimer#Verywell Health#Medical Xpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
verywellhealth.com

What Does Skin Cancer Look Like? A Photo Gallery of Skin Cancer

Most skin cancer begins in the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin. It occurs when cells in the epidermis grow at an out-of-control rate. These abnormal cells are usually caused by exposure to the sun. It is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70....
CANCER
New Haven Register

"Golden Blood"? Fewer Than 50 People Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
FRANCE
ABC 4

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER
New York Post

The surprising killer cancer warning sign all women need to know

An every day symptom that plagues millions could in fact be cancer. Bloating is the most common sign of ovarian cancer – but most women have no idea. New research shows that four out of five (79 percent) women did not know bloating was a possible sign of a tumor.
CANCER
Salon

Doctors overlook a curable cause of high blood pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy