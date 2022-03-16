ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School Parent Teachers and Friends Invites You to Coffee this Saturday March 19th

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a child in the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, are a Teacher in the School or just a Friend of the School, the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School Parent Teachers and Friends Organization...

wdea.am

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDEA AM 1370

Island Explorer Sets 2022 Schedules

After not running in 2020 because of the pandemic, and running a reduced schedule last year, the Island Explorer has announced their 2022 Schedule and it's good news for those craving a "return to normalcy". As of now, March 16th, masks are still required for anyone riding the fare-free Island...
TRAFFIC
WDEA AM 1370

AOS 91 School Board To Make Masks Optional March 9th

After 2 hours of public and board discussion, the AOS 91 School Board voted 9-7 to make masking optional at the AOS 91 schools effective March 9th. Everyone will need to wear masks on Tuesday, March 8th, but as of Wednesday, March 9th, those who are comfortable, will not have to wear masks at MDI High School, Pemetic Elementary, Tremont Consolidated, Trenton Elementary, Mount Desert Elementary, Swan's Island, Frenchboro, Cranberry Island and the Conners-Emerson School. MDI High School students attending HCTC will need to wear their masks on Tuesday, March 8th, but they will be able to choose whether to wear their masks or not effective Wednesday, March 9th. This will apply to transportation on the AOS 91 buses as well.
FRENCHBORO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Ellsworth, ME
Lifestyle
City
Ellsworth, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
WDEA AM 1370

20th Annual Ton of Pasta – Saturday March 12

It seems impossible to believe that we have done this for 20 years, but on Saturday, March 12th, we will be conducting out 20th Annual Ton of Pasta event, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.!. All the pasta and cash donation that we collect at the Ellsworth Hannaford will be...
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Coffee Cup#Food Drink#Friends Organization#Covid#The Ptf Organization#Ptf#Falcons
WDEA AM 1370

Tuesday Senior Lunches to Resume in Ellsworth March 1st

One of the biggest repercussions from the COVID Pandemic has been the sense of isolation our Seniors have been forced to endure, in order to stay safe. Now with the rising vaccination rates, and the decreasing cases of COVID, the Tuesday Senior Lunches will resume this Tuesday March 1st, at the Ellsworth Senior Center, with lunch being served at 12 Noon.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy