Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School Parent Teachers and Friends Invites You to Coffee this Saturday March 19th

After 2 hours of public and board discussion, the AOS 91 School Board voted 9-7 to make masking optional at the AOS 91 schools effective March 9th. Everyone will need to wear masks on Tuesday, March 8th, but as of Wednesday, March 9th, those who are comfortable, will not have to wear masks at MDI High School, Pemetic Elementary, Tremont Consolidated, Trenton Elementary, Mount Desert Elementary, Swan's Island, Frenchboro, Cranberry Island and the Conners-Emerson School. MDI High School students attending HCTC will need to wear their masks on Tuesday, March 8th, but they will be able to choose whether to wear their masks or not effective Wednesday, March 9th. This will apply to transportation on the AOS 91 buses as well.

FRENCHBORO, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO