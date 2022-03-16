‘The Courtship’ Moves From NBC to USA Network

Recognizing those who excel at the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers, the night’s big winners included HBO’s “The White Lotus,” supervised by Janet Lopez, who gave an impassioned acceptance speech, thanking the music makers of Hawaii for taking her call, and Liza Richardson for “Lovecraft Country” season 1. The Netflix film “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” supervised by Steven Gizicki, took home the prize for film budgeted over $25 million. Mandi Collier won twice for her work on “Sylie’s Love & Zola,” and “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by Sebastian Yatra (and nominated for an Academy Award), won for best song written and/or recorded for a film.
