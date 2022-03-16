ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Courtship’ Moves From NBC to USA Network

By Jennifer Maas
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Courtship” will begin airing tonight, Wednesday, at 11 p.m. on USA Network behind “Temptation Island.” The show will not be picking up where it left off on NBC, instead restarting with the series premiere tonight. Next week, Episodes 2 and 3 will air, followed by Episode 4 the following...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot ‘The Son in Law’

Sullivan will star in the single-cam comedy as Jake, a divorced dad with a 21 year old daughter. Jake never thought he would love again, until Asha came along. The problem is that Jake, a hard-working plumbing contractor, is solidly middle class, while Asha hails from the equivalent of uber-wealthy South Asian royalty. Jake wants to marry Asha, and while he still needs to ask Asha’s father for his blessing, the real stumbling block is Asha’s loving but controlling mother, who doesn’t hide her feelings about Jake being all wrong for her daughter.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Moves to Summer With Returning Host Jesse Palmer

After replacing Chris Harrison as host of “The Bachelor,” Jesse Palmer has inked a deal to return as host of the franchise’s female-led series, “The Bachelorette,” which will return with its 19th season this summer. More from Variety. 'The Bachelor' Season 26 Finale: What Happened...
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Whitney Houston Special Featuring Unseen Footage to Premiere on CBS

Entertainment Tonight will release never-before-seen footage of the late Whitney Houston in the new CBS special, “Whitney, a Look Back,” set to air on April 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS and available to stream the next day on Paramount Plus. Entertainment Tonight, which is also producing the...
THEATER & DANCE
The Press

‘Mud, Sweat and Beards’ Premiere Set at USA Network — Watch the Promo (VIDEO)

Get ready for a new adventure series on USA Network this spring. The network has set the four-part Mud, Sweat and Beards, with world-class wilderness experts and real-life best friends Donny Dust and Ray Livingston, to premiere on Monday, April 4 at 11/10c, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Each episode will see the two heading to some of the earth’s most remote locations to do what they love and do best: build primitive paradises. Watch a first look above.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Levy
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Adele
Daily Beast

NBC’s New ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Dating Show ‘The Courtship’ Is a Regency Riot

NBC’s new reality dating competition show The Courtship, which premiered Sunday, is essentially The Bachelorette with Jane Austen cosplay. It’s Bridgerton without the Netflix wardrobe budget and stripped of even the slightest whiff of sexiness. If any of that sounds appealing to you—or if you’re a sucker for the kind of secondhand embarrassment that makes you want to melt into your couch cushions—you’ll love it.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix Doc ‘Bad Vegan’ Tells a Culinary Crime Story, but Can’t Locate the Truth: TV Review

Netflix has once again found a criminal case whose oddity, extremity, and seeming delusion make for an interesting story. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” — the director of which, Chris Smith, executive produced “Tiger King” and helmed “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” both previously on the streamer — certainly has that to its credit. Sarma Melngailis, a celebrated raw-food chef with a burgeoning restaurant under her control, fell from a perch atop the New York culinary establishment after draining her restaurant’s funds to pay her husband Anthony Strangis, eventually going on the lam with him before being discovered in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, after the couple ordered — irony alert — a Domino’s pizza.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack to current NBCU CEO Jeff Shell — Olbermann alleges he was kept on tenterhooks about a return to the cable network where he had once enjoyed one of his most successful career stints.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Network#Nbcuniversal#Courtship#Peacock#Evp#Regency#Ende
PWMania

WWE Evil Series To Be Featured On The USA Network

The WWE Evil series will be featured on the USA Network for WrestleMania 38 Week. WWE Studios’ first original series for Peacock officially begins streaming on the platform on Thursday, March 24, but PWInsider reports that there are plans for at least a few episodes to air on the USA Network during WrestleMania 38 Week.
WWE
Laredo Morning Times

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Take Top TV Honors at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Recognizing those who excel at the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers, the night’s big winners included HBO’s “The White Lotus,” supervised by Janet Lopez, who gave an impassioned acceptance speech, thanking the music makers of Hawaii for taking her call, and Liza Richardson for “Lovecraft Country” season 1. The Netflix film “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” supervised by Steven Gizicki, took home the prize for film budgeted over $25 million. Mandi Collier won twice for her work on “Sylie’s Love & Zola,” and “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by Sebastian Yatra (and nominated for an Academy Award), won for best song written and/or recorded for a film.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Laredo Morning Times

Daddy Yankee Stuns Reggaeton Fans By Announcing His Retirement

In a video released on Sunday night, the Puerto Rican reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee announced that he’s retiring from music. To close out his three-decade career, he shared that he’s releasing a final album called Legendaddy and planning one last tour. Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

‘Look at Me: XXXTentacion’ Review: Mental Illness, Domestic Violence and Overnight Stardom Mark a Rapper’s Very Short Story

XXXTentacion, who became one of his generation’s biggest hip-hop stars before being murdered in a robbery at age 20, was candid about assuming the role of “villain” in his music, which he ascribed to a knack for marketing. Looking at his literal rap sheet, of course, it didn’t seem like just a persona. Known in real life as Jahseh Onfroy, the performer was awaiting trial on felony charges of home invasion and aggravated battery when he was arrested for imprisoning and brutally beating his girlfriend while she was apparently pregnant. So, with that as one of the most memorable parts of his legacy, it’s understandable if you’d want to take a pass on anything looking to “humanize” the late rapper, as does “Look at Me: XXXTentacion,” a documentary that premiered at SXSW this week (with a Hulu debut set for June 10).
MUSIC
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

USA Network Officials Reportedly Happy With WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership

USA Network officials are happy with the TV viewership numbers of WWE NXT 2.0, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast. Zarian reported on his podcast that he recently spoke to a USA Network employee. “They’re doing good in the ratings. 620,000ish, they’re not doing terrible,”...
WWE
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Host Trevor Noah Reacts To The Grammys Pulling Kanye West's Performance

The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy