Jodie Comer to Star in Adam McKay Drama ‘Big Swiss’ at HBO

By Jennifer Maas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project is based on Jen Beagin’s upcoming book of the same name and will be produced by A24 and McKay’s Hyperobject Industries. An insider tells Variety that 14 bidders were in the running for the title before it landed at HBO. Should the pay TV channel order “Big...

Laredo Morning Times

‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot ‘The Son in Law’

Sullivan will star in the single-cam comedy as Jake, a divorced dad with a 21 year old daughter. Jake never thought he would love again, until Asha came along. The problem is that Jake, a hard-working plumbing contractor, is solidly middle class, while Asha hails from the equivalent of uber-wealthy South Asian royalty. Jake wants to marry Asha, and while he still needs to ask Asha’s father for his blessing, the real stumbling block is Asha’s loving but controlling mother, who doesn’t hide her feelings about Jake being all wrong for her daughter.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Adam McKay's signature style is spreading. But one of him is enough

Lots of people first encountered Adam McKay's signature style in The Big Short, his 2015 Oscar-nominated movie about the 2008 financial crisis, based on Michael Lewis' book. It involves a kind of jokey, meta, look-at-the-camera way of explaining things that are perceived to be complicated. Sometimes, it points knowingly at what it's doing, as The Big Short did with the famous line "Here's Margot Robbie in a bubble bath to explain."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Adam Mckay
Collider

'The Invisible Pilot': Shocking Docuseries Produced by Adam McKay Coming to HBO

If you are a fan of a story full of twists and turns, and that seems too shocking to be true, HBO is bringing a tall order of one of these in early April. The Invisible Pilot is a three-part documentary series that chronicles the sudden disappearance of Gary Betzner, a small-town family man, in 1977. The more the police and the Arkansas community look into his life, the more mysterious the story gets.
TV SERIES
