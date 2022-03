15-year-old Torrian Poore hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian collision in Antioch (Nashville, TN) Nationwide Report

15-year-old Torrian Poore suffered injuries after he was struck by a car on Monday in Antioch.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place near Zaxby’s on Murfreesboro Pike at about 1 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

March 16, 2022

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.