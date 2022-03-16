UBI payments 2022 – Universal basic income program to give $1,500 from next month – check if you are eligible

SOME California families will receive up to $1,500 every month for the next two years, starting in April.

Households already receiving help through CalWORKs are the focus of the basic income pilot program.

54 families in Yolo, California will benefit from the program, and eligible candidates must also have at least one child under the age of six.

The goal of the program is to push the participating families above the poverty line in California.

Researchers at UC Davis will simultaneously study the pilot program and its outcomes.

UBI improves quality of life, part two

The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED), a $500-per-month basic income pilot program, showed that beneficiaries spent their money on food, energy bills, and credit card debt.

Recipients also stated that they felt less worried and spent more time with their families, according to Drexel.edu.

UBI improves quality of life

In various social determinants of health, including higher educational performance, fewer instances of psychological distress, and improved child health outcomes, UBI pilots reveal enhanced health and quality of life.

Despite the worldwide food chain disruptions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, receivers of UBI-type payments reported fewer occurrences of hunger, disease, and sadness, according to new data from Kenya.

Guaranteed income may help families stay afloat through economic and health crises, as Kenya’s model demonstrates.

Part-time employment increases with UBI

Cash payments, say UBI opponents, discourage people from working; however, analyses of the Alaska Permanent Fund income transfer program reveal that the payments had no detrimental impact on employment.

Part-time employment actually climbed by 17 percent.

Concerns about whether or not individuals are “willing to work” are based on faulty labor perceptions, according to Drexel.edu.

Employers, on the other hand, are afraid that individuals may refuse to work for poor pay and harmful working conditions.

In order to recruit and retain employees, UBI will challenge low-paying occupations and persuade firms to pay a livable wage and provide health and family benefits.

Negative Income Tax, part two

It was hoped that by making these negative tax payments, the government would be able to reach more individuals than present support programs, save costs and complexity, and remove the disincentive to work posed by a high tax rate.

In the 1960s and 1970s, a number of trials with negative income taxes were conducted, most notably in New Jersey.

The concept, however, never caught on, according to US News.

What is Negative Income Tax?

While Universal Basic Income has gained traction, a negative income tax is another proposal to help relieve poverty in the country.

It was proposed by Milton Friedman, a professor at the University of Chicago, in 1962, and advocated for the federal government to distribute cash to persons in lower-income groups through the income tax system.

Welsh care leavers getting UBI

Every 18-year-old considered a care leaver will be offered £1,600 a month for two years under a Welsh government UBI pilot, according to the BBC.

A care leaver in the United Kingdom is an adult who has spent time in foster or residential care but is leaving at the age of 18.

Android app for crypto-based UBI

GoodDollar, a community-driven and non-profit blockchain network, has released its native Android app, the latest addition to its lengthy list of plans for 2022.

Since its test release in December, the newly released software has been downloaded by more than 27,000 people.

The GoodDollar team published the GoodDollar V2 update in December 2021 to offer more functionality to its V1 protocol.

The V2 update was a huge success in terms of giving its worldwide community all of the tools they need to guarantee that its crypto-based universal basic income continues to be delivered to everyone.

$500 to Minnesota low-income families, continued

The initial phase of the initiative gave $500 per month for 18 months to 150 households.

The money was intended to assist families to supplement their income while also giving them autonomy over the decisions they made with the funding.

$500 to Minnesota low-income families

Families must live in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota.

The money originates from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, and the pilot program is dubbed People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot.

It started in November 2020.

What is the American Rescue Plan?

Biden’s emergency legislative package included funding for immunizations, urgent and direct help for families affected by the Covid-19 issue, and community support.

The president’s strategy included establishing a nationwide immunization campaign, containing Covid-19, and reopening schools securely.

To combat the spread of the virus, the initiative established community immunization stations around the country, increased testing and tracking, and provided paid sick leave, among other things.

The bill also addressed the required investments to accomplish Biden’s objective of reopening a majority of K-8 schools in a safe and timely manner during his first 100 days in office.

US’s biggest income pilot in LA

Los Angeles is establishing a trial program for guaranteed income, which is expected to be the largest in the US to date, according to Business Insider.

The program will provide $1,000 per month for a year to around 3,000 low-income families, with no restrictions on how they use the money.

Applicants must live in the city of Los Angeles, be at least 18 years old, earn less than the federal poverty line, have at least one dependent minor or be pregnant, and have suffered financial or physical problems as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Does UBI work?

Smaller-scale UBI implementation studies and pilot projects have been done in various areas across Africa, Asia, and North America, demonstrating the favorable effects of guaranteed income and UBI.

UBI for New York artists, continued

In addition, the program’s second component employs 300 artists in dozens of community arts groups around New York.

“Participating artists will receive a full-time base salary expected to be commensurate with New York State median income data plus benefits,” the CRNY said.

“Participating organizations will receive overhead relief and opportunities for capacity-building support.”

While the initiative does not specify how much in monthly payments qualified artists would receive, we estimate that they will total up to $1,446 per artist.

This is only an assumption based on the program’s size.

UBI for New York artists

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, which promotes the arts and humanities, created the Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) program.

The CRNY initiative will award up to 2,700 artists in New York state $125million over three years after the rise in artist unemployment during the height of the pandemic.

The money will go toward Universal Basic Income (UBI) and job possibilities for artists across the state.

According to the plan, 2,400 artists in “financial need” would receive monthly “no-strings-attached payments.”

Louisiana sends out $660 payments, continued

However, eligible recipients only had until the week ending on January 17 to submit their applications.

“Some selected participants did not respond by the deadline or in some way did not meet the criteria that was listed,” the mayor’s office said.

All participants need to receive the stipends simultaneously, the city told The Sun.

Louisiana sends $660 payments

While the guaranteed income program in Shreveport, Louisiana, was originally supposed to start in February, it was pushed back until March 8.

Under the city’s guaranteed income program, 110 eligible families will get $660 payments for 12 months.

Chicago UBI program faces delays, part three

Alderman Gilbert Villegas, a City Council member who has strongly supported the universal basic income pilot, told the outlet of his frustration in regards to the bureaucratic delay.

“I’ll just continue telling constituents that they have to hold out although we’ve got the money because we haven’t been able to get it out the door,” Villegas told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“That’s the bureaucratic way. Just to continue to talk about it and talk about it until this freaking problem goes away.”

“By the time this is finalized, the pandemic will be over with.”

Chicago UBI program faces delays, part two

No checks have gone out and “not a single application has been accepted,” the outlet noted. “The Lightfoot administration hasn’t even announced who’s eligible to apply.”

However, the Department of Family and Support Services did release two requests for proposals for agencies to “administer and execute outreach for the pilot.”

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said it is “working regularly with aldermen, advocates, policy experts and people who have experienced poverty to ensure the program reaches all four corners of the city” and that “specific eligibility criteria and the application process” would be announced sometime later in February.

Chicago UBI program faces delays

In October 2021, Chicago’s $16.7 billion 2022 budget put aside $31.5 million in federal pandemic relief money to start what the city’s mayor said was the nation’s largest universal basic income pilot program, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The program was supposed to send $500 monthly checks to 5,000 needy families for a one-year test period.

However, as of February 2022, the program was "stuck in bureaucratic neutral,” the outlet reported.

Chicago will distribute $500, conclusion

At a press briefing, Lightfoot outlined why she is confident that the number of candidates would significantly outnumber the program’s funding.

She said: “Today, 18% of our residents live in poverty. And 44% live just on the edge of poverty. One job loss and one medical emergency away from financial peril."

“Over 200,000 Chicagoans live in extreme poverty. Meaning their income is less than $6,795-a-year — or $13,875-a-year for a family of four."

“Those are devastating numbers. Imagine that for a moment, and trying to keep a family of four fed, clothed, safe and healthy on roughly $13,800-a-year. It’s virtually impossible," she added.

Chicago will distribute $500, continued

Previously, Lightfoot said that the city will begin the lottery for the program in April, marking the two-year anniversary of her anti-poverty campaign.

Chicago.gov/cashpilot is the website where you may apply.

Applicants must live in Chicago, be at least 18 years old, have endured financial hardship as a result of Covid-19, and have a family income of less than 250 percent of the federal poverty threshold to be considered. For a family of four, that comes to $55,575.

Chicago will distribute $500 to 5,000 people

Because demand for the $500 monthly payments is projected to outpace the $31.5million in available funds, Chicago will run a lottery to choose 5,000 participants in what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called the country’s largest universal basic income program.

The year-long test phase may finally be getting off the ground four months after the City Council decided to spend a portion of federal pandemic relief money to give the no-strings-attached monetary support.

Single moms and UBI, part four

Grandmothers, aunts, cousins, and siblings who are raising a child alone along with a single female family friend who is currently caring for someone’s child who is unable to care for them may apply as well.

Mothers who are parenting a child with an imprisoned partner are eligible to apply and those who are not officially divorced but live away from their spouse and care for a child alone are also eligible to apply.

Single moms and UBI, part three

The initiative will choose 110 single moms from Birmingham.

Any woman who identifies as a mother and has at least one kid under the age of 18 is eligible to apply.

Aside from living alone and having a kid, there are other methods for single women to qualify.

Single mothers living with their own mother or siblings, or with another single mother, are eligible to apply.

Foster mothers are also eligible to apply.

Single moms and UBI, continued

The initiative aims to demonstrate the benefits of guaranteed income to households across the country.