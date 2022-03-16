ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Scientists rename the controversial gypsy moth

By Richard Roman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0nIn_0eh72e9T00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Entomological Society of America (ESA) has renamed the insect we commonly refer to as a “gypsy moth” or Lymantria dispar . The “spongy moth” is now the approved name for the species on ESA’s insects and related organisms lists.

In July 2021, the ESA removed the old name from the list over its potential slur. Officials said the new moniker—which derives from the common name used in France and French-speaking Canada, “spongieuse”—refers to the moth’s sponge-like egg masses.

Story continues below

Officials said renaming the species not only specifically references an important feature of the moth’s biology for entomologists and foresters, but also moves away from the previous term, which was outdated and potentially offensive.

Native to Europe, Asia, and North Africa, the spongy moth is considered an invasive pest in North American forests, where it can defoliate hundreds of tree and shrub species. According to officials, it was introduced in Massachusetts in the 1800s and has spread throughout the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada. They cause millions of dollars in damage and mitigation efforts every year. Officials said spongy moth populations primarily spread when their characteristic egg masses are transported on firewood, outdoor equipment, and vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Another storm brings widespread rain and snow Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns this weekend. A potent storm will move into New Mexico beginning late Sunday night and bring widespread rain and snow chances through Monday. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures have returned to New Mexico Friday afternoon. This warming trend will continue through the...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of stealing, dyeing horse to evade investigators

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman almost had livestock investigators fooled with a dye job and haircut after she was accused of going to great lengths to disguise a stolen horse. A frustrated Alyssa Nelson threatened livestock board investigators who are looking into a claim that she stole a horse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Smithonian

Invasive Insect Gets a New Name: Spongy Moth

The Lymantria dispar, an invasive moth that causes significant damage to trees in the eastern United States, will now be known as the “spongy moth.” Previously, the insect’s common name, "gypsy moth," contained a racist term. "Gypsy is considered a racial slur by many Romani people,” Magda...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Forests#North Africa#Europe#New Mexico News Podcast#North American
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
KRQE News 13

13-year-old behind wheel in crash that killed 9

ODESSA, Texas (KVEO, Nexstar) – In a news conference Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the van carrying nine members of the University of the Southwest golf team home from a tournament. Nine people died in that crash; six USW students, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted robbery at a Circle K convenience store left an employee in the hospital and now he’s out of a job after he says he was fired for showing his gun to the robber. Lawrence Hamilton says just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, he was working with another employee, there were two customers inside the store as well. When a man walked in, went behind the counter and pulled a gun.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Edgewood man accused of murdering elderly mother

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is accused of the brutal murder of his 87-year-old mother. Police responded to a home on Venus Rd. Mar. 4 after someone inside made a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found the body of 87-year-old Fileta Farley and her son, 51-year-old Brian Farley. Police say it appears Fileta had […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Car dealerships say they are being targeted by scammers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Car dealers in the metro are seeing a troubling trend. People come in to look at a car, take it for a test drive, then never come back. The owner of Gold Star Motors says last month two people took off with a truck they acted like they were interested in. After posting about it on Facebook other car dealers came forward saying the same thing happened to them.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash victims possibly tied to three other incidents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are saying the people involved in a fatal single-car crash Sunday morning may have been also involved in three incidents leading up to the crash. The black Nissan Altima that rolled over at University Blvd. and I-40 has been linked to a party on Lead Ave., a hit and run […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy