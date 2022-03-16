ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover man charged with holding a shotgun to girlfriend's head is released from jail

By Megan Fernandes, Fosters Daily Democrat
 4 days ago
DOVER — City police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Sixth Street last week, when a man was allegedly holding a shotgun to his girlfriend's head.

Steven Smith, 39, of Dover, was arrested and charged March 10 with criminal threatening. The incident was reported by a 911 caller who was the friend of his 43-year-old girlfriend.

Police said the firearm, a Mossberg 20 gauge shotgun, was later found to belong to the owner of the Sixth Street home, where the couple rent a room. Police said they found the shotgun and open boxes of ammunition in the bedroom closet of Smith’s room. It was found unloaded with the safety disengaged, according to allegations by police in court documents.

Dover police Sgt. Matthew Brown wrote in an affidavit filed in Strafford County Superior Court that the woman told officers multiples times Smith "pulled a shotgun” as a result of an argument. Brown wrote that Smith was uncooperative, intoxicated and was detained in handcuffs as he was transported to Strafford County Jail in protective custody.

Smith was released on personal recognizance bail on March 11, after his first court appearance. A Criminal Bail Protective Order was filed, prohibiting contact with his girlfriend, being near firearms, and consuming alcohol.

Dover citizens pitch sports complex:Here's how public-private project could work.

If you need help

As a community service, the following information is published with stories in which domestic and/or sexual violence is alleged, while making no judgment on the guilt or innocence of the accused: If you need support Haven has trained confidential advocates available. The 24-hour hotline is (603) 994-SAFE (7233). Or to connect to its confidential, online chat service Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at havennh.org.

