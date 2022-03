A man in a motorized wheelchair tumbled from a sidewalk and was killed by a passing semi truck in Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood Friday night. According to Portland Police, the man was operating the wheelchair on the sidewalk when a wheel slipped off the curb, causing him to fall under the tires of the passing tractor-trailer. The truck driver left the scene. Police noted in a press release about the death that the driver may not have been aware of what happened.

