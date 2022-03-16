Royals acquire pitcher Amir Garrett from Reds for Mike Minor

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Royals traded pitcher Mike Minor to the Cincinnati Reds for relief pitcher Amir Garrett and cash considerations.

Garrett went 0-4, seven saves with a 6.04 ERA giving up 32 ER in 47.2 innings pitched. He led the reds with most appearances last season pitching 63 games.

Minor started 28 games with the Royals going 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA in 2021.

The left-hander signed a two-year contract with a team option in 2023 with the Royals before the start of last season.

Royals start their exhbition game against the Texas Rangers Friday and opening the 2022 regular season against the Cleveland Guardians.

