ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson's New Permanent Tribute to Kim Kardashian Sounds Incredibly Painful

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tm92R_0eh6zt9N00

Click here to read the full article.

Pete Davidson has already stood up to Kanye West’s bullying ways to protect girlfriend Kim Kardashian , and now, he’s going one step further to show his love for her. It’s not a stereotypical tattoo — that’s too mainstream for the Saturday Night Live star — he went all out with a “KIM” branding.

The branding was revealed during West and Davidson’s weekend texts when the comedian sent the Yeezy founder a photo of himself in bed (and allegedly with Kardashian). It was the SKIMS creator who confirmed that Davidson wasn’t interested in honoring his girl with any ordinary tattoo. “[It] isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding,” Kardashian told a shocked Ellen DeGeneres on her Wednesday show . “Let me explain it… he wanted to do something that was really different.” She revealed he has at least three tattoos already honoring her , including one that reads, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Kardashian called it “really cute” and DeGeneres echoed, “That’s amazing,” so it looks like they are both impressed with Davidson’s romantic artwork. She also divulged the reason as to why he decided to brand her name on his chest. “He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats,” she said. “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.”

This isn’t the first time Davidson has dedicated body art to the one he loves. He famously had at least five tattoos inked on his body in celebration of his engagement to Ariana Grande — they’ve subsequently been removed, but we know this isn’t his first time at the love-tattoo rodeo. The tricky thing about branding is that it is permanent, so that’s quite a commitment to someone he’s only been dating for five or six months. Let’s see how he feels about his “Kim” marking a few years from now.

Before you go, click here to see Pete Davidson’s complete dating history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdecv_0eh6zt9N00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 5

Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kanye
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Threatens 'Dumb Ass House N-gga' D.L. Hughley: 'Oh He Live In Calabasas?'

It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Tattoos
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spends Morning in Miami with Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still an item ... as evidenced by the fact the two spent the morning together at a swanky Miami hotel. Ye and Chaney -- who has very obviously been influenced by Kim Kardashian's choice in style -- were spotted outside the Four Seasons hotel Thursday. The two were twinning, in all black, Jones sported a leather jacket and shorts -- and Kanye in a tank top, jeans and his famous black rubber boots.
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy PDA Photos Of Kanye West And His New Girlfriend

Kanye West is going out of his way to prove he’s over ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the 44-year-old rapper has been spotted out and about with new girlfriend Chaney Jones a number of times over the last several weeks, engaging in some steamy PDA. Jones, who is a dead ringer for West’s ex, has seemingly been enjoying her time in the spotlight with her new rapper beau who also recently ended things with Julia Fox after a whirlwind two month romance.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy