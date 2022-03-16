New Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Coming to Freezers

The ice cream world is getting a little cheesier thanks to the newest product to hit Walmart store shelves. A literal mashup of two of society's most beloved comfort foods, Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is available for purchase at any Walmart location in the United States for the next 10 weeks. That is, of course, if any are left on store shelves. The product, made by artisan ice creamery Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, was initially available online last summer, and sold out in under an hour, per Food Network. Walmart deftly negotiated a deal to stock the popular product, and the time is nigh for those who were disappointed that they couldn't try it last summer.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO