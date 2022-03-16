ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

New Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Coming to Freezers

By jpinthemorning
Q92
Q92
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes, you heard that right, a mac and cheese ice cream! Would you try this? If you dare to try, the ice cream will be available at Walmart for a limited time! The Van Leeuwen flavor, called Kraft Macaroni & Cheese became an instant hit! It sold out within one hour...

kqvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

If You've Ever Wanted To Try Mac & Cheese Ice Cream, Run To Walmart

The ice cream world is getting a little cheesier thanks to the newest product to hit Walmart store shelves. A literal mashup of two of society's most beloved comfort foods, Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is available for purchase at any Walmart location in the United States for the next 10 weeks. That is, of course, if any are left on store shelves. The product, made by artisan ice creamery Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, was initially available online last summer, and sold out in under an hour, per Food Network. Walmart deftly negotiated a deal to stock the popular product, and the time is nigh for those who were disappointed that they couldn't try it last summer.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Macaroni And Cheese#Mac Cheese#Food Drink#New Mac#Cheese Ice Cream Coming#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Walmarts#Vanleeuwenicecream#Honeycomb#Cookies Cream
Elite Daily

This New Drumstick Coffee Creamer Will Give Your Coffee An Ice Cream Vibe

There’s a new coffee creamer that’ll seriously sweeten up your mornings. Coffee Mate dropped a new Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone flavor, and it tastes like a decadent blend of ice cream, milk chocolate, and waffle cone that’ll majorly upgrade the deliciousness of your daily coffee. Coffee Mate’s Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone coffee creamer is certainly a treat for anyone looking to combine their love of the classic dessert with their favorite cup of joe.
DRINKS
WFMY NEWS2

Navy veteran spreads joy with new ice cream vending machines

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ice cream is one of the most popular summer treats. Especially the kind you can find on an ice cream truck, but what if you want a taste of that summer goodness any time of the year? A Navy veteran and N.C. A&T Alum is making that possible with the expansion of her business Coolin‘ Out Ice Cream.
GREENSBORO, NC
KLTV

Blue Bell releases new peach-flavored ice cream

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries has released its newest flavor “Peachy Peach,” a creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches. The flavor was first released in 2012 to local ice cream parlors in the 3-gallon size but it has never been available for purchase at grocery stores.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Francisco Chronicle

Koolfi Creamery's inventive Indian ice cream is coming to a new shop in San Leandro

Koolfi Creamery, a beloved Bay Area Indian ice cream company, is bringing scoops of chickpea ghee fudge and mango lassi ice cream to a permanent home in San Leandro. The owners of Koolfi, wives Priti Narayanan and Madhuri “Mads” Anji, will open their ice cream shop, which will double as an Indian cafe, at 599 MacArthur Blvd., at Lewis Avenue. They hope to open this summer, in June or July.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Q92

These Five Fast Food Favorites Are Going Up in Price This Year

Your paycheck is about to be stretched even more. As food prices skyrocket due to inflation, some of the nation's largest fast food chains are raising their prices in order to make a profit. According to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), "food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between...
BUSINESS
Q92

This Popular Baby Formula Company Just Issued a Massive Nationwide Recall

A company that produces baby formula is issuing a big recall. The company Abbott Nutrition has recently issued a voluntary recall of some of their popular formulas including Similac. WHICH FORMULAS ARE AFFECTED?. The company has issued a voluntary recall on Similac®, Alimentum®, and EleCare®. They specifically pinpointed the recall...
INDUSTRY
thecountrycook.net

Mint Cream Cheese Brownies

Delicious chocolate and mint come together to make these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies. A fun and easy bar recipe that no one can resist!. I have said this before but mint and chocolate are two of my favorite flavors to combine. There is something magical about that flavor combination! I absolutely love a good fudgy brownie so adding some mint to the filling of these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies is the perfect brownie recipe! They are soft and chewy with the surprise center inside and then they are all topped off with a luscious chocolate frosting! Looking for a delicious mint chocolate recipe? Then you have to make this Mint Cream Cheese Brownie recipe!
RECIPES
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy