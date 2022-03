We can think of a couple of ways Netflix could save itself some money right off the top of our heads: First off, stop giving unrepentant transphobic comedians millions of dollars. Secondly, shut down that new video game division, it’ll never work. Of course, neither of these strategies seem very likely. Instead, it’s far more probable to see the streaming platform just raise prices once again. That, and try to tackle their pesky password-sharing problem once and for all.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO