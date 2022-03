The government has set out an action plan to tackle inequality based on recommendations from a commission that concluded there was no systemic racism in Britain.The Inclusion Britain strategy, published on Wednesday evening, was developed in response to a controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) last year.Lack of opportunity should not be seen “solely through the prism of ethnic minority disadvantage”, said equalities minister Kemi Badenoch in an introduction to the 97-page plan which aims to “counter the pessimism that often prevails in debates about race in the UK”.Referring to the CRED report, Ms...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO