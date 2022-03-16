Norwalk to Receive $1.72 million for the Smart Cities Digital Divide Project

Norwalk, CA – On March 11, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan omnibus appropriations agreement for fiscal year 2022. This omnibus appropriations package includes earmarked community projects, two of which are specifically for the City of Norwalk.

The following funding was earmarked for the City of Norwalk:

• $1.72 million for the City’s Smart Cities Digital Divide project (funded at the Department of Housing and Urban Development).

• $250,000 for the City’s Section 291 Environmental Infrastructure project with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The funding for the Smart Cities Digital Divide project would help ensure that Norwalk students and residents have equitable access to necessary digital infrastructure. The Wi-Fi project is designed and developed for the City of Norwalk’s underserved neighborhood students, employees, workers, and small businesses. To help and ensure that students and residents have equitable access to necessary digital infrastructure, the City is looking to create areas within public parks and facilities near these locations.

“This funding is much needed to help bridge that gap in access to free Wi-Fi, especially for our students in the City,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “My City Council colleagues, and I have been working with our legislators at all levels of government to secure funding to improve our City. On behalf of my City Council colleagues and residents, I want to thank Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez for being our advocate and helping to further improve our City and the Gateway Cities region.”

The $250,000 will be used for an Environmental Infrastructure project with the Army Corps of Engineers. This water reliability project will ensure that the City’s groundwater will remain safe.

“I was honored to successfully include funding for this critical project in the City of Norwalk,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “Taxpayers deserve to have a say in where their money is spent, and I am glad to have secured this funding at the City’s request. This project will make life better for students and residents all across Norwalk.”

The City of Norwalk would like to thank Congresswoman Sánchez for selecting and supporting the City’s request for this funding that will assist in the digital divide that exists within the City.

