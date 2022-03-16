ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

Norwalk to Receive $1.72 million for the Smart Cities Digital Divide Project

Norwalk, California
Norwalk, California
 1 day ago

Norwalk, CA – On March 11, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan omnibus appropriations agreement for fiscal year 2022. This omnibus appropriations package includes earmarked community projects, two of which are specifically for the City of Norwalk.

The following funding was earmarked for the City of Norwalk:

• $1.72 million for the City’s Smart Cities Digital Divide project (funded at the Department of Housing and Urban Development).

• $250,000 for the City’s Section 291 Environmental Infrastructure project with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The funding for the Smart Cities Digital Divide project would help ensure that Norwalk students and residents have equitable access to necessary digital infrastructure. The Wi-Fi project is designed and developed for the City of Norwalk’s underserved neighborhood students, employees, workers, and small businesses. To help and ensure that students and residents have equitable access to necessary digital infrastructure, the City is looking to create areas within public parks and facilities near these locations.

“This funding is much needed to help bridge that gap in access to free Wi-Fi, especially for our students in the City,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “My City Council colleagues, and I have been working with our legislators at all levels of government to secure funding to improve our City. On behalf of my City Council colleagues and residents, I want to thank Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez for being our advocate and helping to further improve our City and the Gateway Cities region.”

The $250,000 will be used for an Environmental Infrastructure project with the Army Corps of Engineers. This water reliability project will ensure that the City’s groundwater will remain safe.

The $250,000 will be used for an Environmental Infrastructure project with the Army Corps of Engineers. This water reliability project will ensure that the City’s groundwater will remain safe.

“I was honored to successfully include funding for this critical project in the City of Norwalk,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “Taxpayers deserve to have a say in where their money is spent, and I am glad to have secured this funding at the City’s request. This project will make life better for students and residents all across Norwalk.”

The City of Norwalk would like to thank Congresswoman Sánchez for selecting and supporting the City’s request for this funding that will assist in the digital divide that exists within the City.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CA
Local
California Government
Norwalk, CA
Government
Reuters

Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday, the mayor said, while Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said...
MILITARY
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes passionate plea to Russia amid Ukraine invasion: ‘You can stop this war’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Community Projects#Infrastructure
Norwalk, California

Norwalk, California

12
Followers
20
Post
230
Views
ABOUT

Norwalk is a suburban city in Los Angeles County, California, United States. The population was 105,549 at the 2010 census

Comments / 0

Community Policy