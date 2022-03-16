ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strength training 101: Is it better to lift heavier weights or do more reps?

By Stephanie Mansour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a...

shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Whole Grain You Should Eat To Speed Up Fat Loss

When trying to lose weight, one of the most important things you can do is center your diet around fiber-rich foods. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber and ultimately, can keep you feeling full and satiated for longer (making it less likely that you’ll eat more later on). Apart from helping with fat loss, whole grains are often linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, etc.
DIETS
shefinds

Trainers Say This Is The Workout You Should Do When You’re Short On Time–It Works Your Whole Body

Exercising regularly benefits your energy levels, physical endurance, and mental health. But, with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to find time to get active, especially when it comes to a workout that targets your whole body. Workouts don’t have to be time consuming to work your whole body and show real results. As a matter of fact, working out for too long could hurt more than it helps. “One hour, 4-6 days per week is ideal—having days in there to rest is crucial so that your nervous system has time to heal. If you work out past the hour mark you can get diminishing returns, keeping it under an hour is actually better for seeing lasting results.” Says Jason Kozma, a certified fitness trainer. Kozma and Denise Cervantes, a sports performance and fitness specialist, shared with us what exercises you should be doing to work out your whole body when you’re pressed on time.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: The One Core Exercise You Should Be Doing Everyday For A Flat Stomach

For many of us, having a flatter stomach is one of those fitness goals that feels unattainable and pointless. While having a perfectly flat, toned stomach with visible abs requires a lifestyle regimen that isn’t sustainable for everyone. But, building strength in your core holds benefits beyond aesthetics—while it can help give your stomach a flatter look, having a strong core can improve your overall wellness. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of Body FX, and Denise Cervantes, a Sports Fitness Specialist, how to boost your core strength and what exercise you should do for a more toned, flatter stomach.
WORKOUTS
#Health And Fitness#Strength Training#Light Weight#Personal Training
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Menopause Belly

Menopause brings many bodily changes, one of which is weight gain, particularly in the midsection. Menopause weight gain is normal, but this doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to live with it. This article explains the causes and risks of menopause belly as well as safe ways to get...
WEIGHT LOSS
RunnersWorld

7 Best Back Exercise Machines for Building Strong Muscles

If you number among the countless people who've let their gym memberships lapse over the past two years, chances are you've adjusted to the new norm of working out at home. But even home workouts can have their challenges—especially when you're trying to build or maintain muscle, but no longer have access to the wide variety of exercise machines your gym once provided. This can leave you with some weak spots that become painful when training hard—particularly in your back.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Dana Linn Bailey Diet and Workout Program

Dana Linn Bailey is an American professional bodybuilder, fitness model, and social media celebrity. She won the 2011 Jr. USA — first women’s physique contest in IFBB history and 2013 Women’s Physique Olympia. With close to 500K subscribers, Bailey is probably one of the most famous female...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Do Squats Work Your Abs?

Squats are arguably one of the most productive exercises you can do. Entire workouts have been written around squats, and many coaches and lifters view them as essential. It doesn’t matter if you want to build muscle, get stronger, burn fat, or run faster and jump higher, squats will help you achieve your goals sooner. Squats are also a fundamental movement pattern that most people do many times each day and are, of course, the first lift contested in a powerlifting meet.
WORKOUTS
Shape Magazine

Kate Hudson's Lower-Body Workout Straight from Her Trainer

ICYMI, Kate Hudson recently posted a photo on Instagram that can pretty much be described as the physical embodiment of thousands of fire emojis. The minute you come upon the pic, you'll stop scrolling — and start shopping for a copycat purple dress. But this "legs for days" pic also likely has you wondering just what she's up to in her home gym to build such strong stems. And good news: Brian Nguyen, Hudson's trainer and strength coach, has got you covered.
YOGA
fox40jackson.com

Strength training 30-60 minutes a week could be linked to longer life: study

Spending 30 to 60 minutes on muscle-strengthening activities weekly could add years to a person’s life, according to Japanese researchers. In a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the group looked at 16 studies that examined the association between muscle-strengthening activities and health outcomes in adults without severe health conditions.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Should You Be Eating Egg Whites For Weight Loss? We Asked A Dietitian

Fad diet trends come and go with the seasons and so often the weight loss industry turns healthy foods into ingredients to villainize or improve to create a “healthier” version for you to achieve your body goals. One such food that often comes under attack are eggs—a widely known lean source of protein ideal for building a filling breakfast packed with healthy fats.
DIETS

