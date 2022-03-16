Support Independent Arts Publishing ✨ Join Us

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

The Most Anticipated Books by Women Coming This Year

Nearly a million books are published in the United States each year, and the percentage of titles written by women continues to increase. From intense thrillers to LGBTQ masterpieces to heart-stopping romance and more, women are telling a lot of great stories – almost too many to count. Almost.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
NBC News

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
ARTnews

Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum Says It Owns ‘Salvator Mundi’ Painting by Titian

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna returned to view a Renaissance painting of Jesus Christ, portrayed as “Salvator Mundi” or the Savior of the World. The painting’s creator was for a while uncertain, but now the museum has determined the true maker of this work, titled Christ with an Orb (ca. 1520/30): none other than the Venetian master Titian. The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, which holds the second-largest collection of work by Titian in the world, recently established a multi-year research project, with the support Fund for Scientific Research/FWF, to analyze all the works by...
MUSEUMS
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: "Dear Sirs": Grandson's very personal documentary tells story of World War II prisoner of war

Mark Pedri grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, living across the street, working for and spending most evenings with his grandfather Silvio. But, despite sitting for hours with him for decades, he knew little of his grandfather’s experience in World War II beyond the facts that he was in the Army and had been a prisoner of war in Germany, who returned home to marry Mark’s grandmother and spend his life working in the local mine.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Warren Times Observer

Local artist uses pandemic for inspiration

Like many, Kimberly Slocum has been waiting for the pandemic to end, waiting for normalcy, just waiting. The pandemic did provide Slocum with some time to spend in the studio. While she was waiting, while the world was waiting, she produced more than 24 works and entitled them her Waiting series.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

British Museum announces first exhibition on female spiritual beings

The British Museum will open the first major exhibition exploring female spiritual beings later this year, including a contemporary icon of the Hindu goddess Kali.Feminine Power: The Divine To The Demonic opens at the British Museum in London in May and will explore female spiritual beings in world belief and mythological traditions around the globe.The exhibition will feature ancient sculptures, sacred artefacts and contemporary art from six continents to explore the diversity of ways in which femininity has been perceived across the globe, from the ancient world to the present.Belinda Crerar, curator at the British Museum, said “This exhibition is...
MUSEUMS
Independent Record

Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published March 10

Local artist, Louis Archambault, is showing new pastel works during his show "Sketches from Life" this March at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies. Archambault has been painting in various medias full time for the last dozen or so years, previously working as an architect. He also often teaches art classes and figure drawing.
HELENA, MT
ARTnews

Met Museum’s Deaccession Picasso Sculpture Expected to Fetch $30 M. at Christie’s in May

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value...
MUSEUMS
Jake Wells

A Literary Surprise! Two New Cormac McCarthy Novels Will Be Published In 2022

Photo of book being readPhoto by Clay Banks (Creative Commons) Cormac McCarthy is often considered to be one of the greatest American writers alive today. He rarely gives interviews (unless it is a rare one-off interview with Oprah as featured below) or does much press. He really only writes and mostly keeps to himself. It has also been over sixteen years since his last novel, The Road, which was also made into a movie. Today Cormac McCarthy’s publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced that the long awaited follow-up has finally been confirmed. McCarthy is releasing not one, but two novels this year.
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Oregonian

With Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in spotlight, Portland exhibit tells story of Mexican modernism

People who knew Frida Kahlo said she had a deep voice, laughed loudly and swore. Like other women of her era, she painted her nails red and knew her way around a good red lipstick, but she encouraged her heavy unibrow and didn’t bleach her mustache. She wore her hair in braids and ribbons coiled around her head, and she wore emphatic jewelry — large necklaces, earrings and a lot of rings whose design and materials firmly connected her with her own and her country’s Indigenous heritage. Her clothing, which also drew from traditional Mexican styles, was voluminous, colorful, exuberant.
PORTLAND, OR
Jersey Shore Online

Albert Music Hall Delivers Exciting Line-Up For 25th Anniversary Show

WARETOWN – The Sounds of the Jersey Pines came alive as music enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Albert Music Hall building on Wells Mill Road. The 350-seat concert hall features artists from near and far, who perform country, bluegrass, and old-time music. Compensation comes solely in the form of thunderous applause from audiences who regularly pack the venue.
DRINKS
NPR

Poetry collection 'Customs' is rooted in un-rootedness

It seems peculiar that one could get stuck in a state of perpetual mobility. In theory, movement is the opposite of being stuck. But in America, surveillance can be the punishment for seeking freedom, and to be allowed movement across the country's borders is to be indoctrinated into a set of rules. In her highly anticipated second collection Customs, Solmaz Sharif examines the language of these rules and considers how we can truly get to the other side.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle

March 16 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating French painter Rosa Bonheur on what would have been her 200th birthday, with a new Doodle. Bonheur had a reputation as an animal painter and sculptor who Google says inspired a future generation of women in the arts. Google's homepage features artwork of...
VISUAL ART

