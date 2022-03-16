ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway The Machine Reveals He Received 'No Money' From Griselda Deal: 'I Didn't Read That Contract'

By Mark Elibert
HipHopDX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Griselda family has been a tight-knit group since before they even entered rap. However, as they grow into their own and become wiser to the business side of the game, thing appear to be changing within the group. On Tuesday (March 15), Conway The Machine stopped by The...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 16

Stereogum

Conway The Machine Builds A Legacy

When Beanie Sigel shows up on “Lock Load,” the first song from Conway The Machine’s new album God Don’t Make Mistakes, you might not recognize his voice. There’s a reason for that. Beanie Sigel now has only one lung. In 2014, Beanie was shot while walking his kids to school in Pleasantville, New Jersey. According to police, Beanie wasn’t the intended target. Doctors had to remove a lung, and Beanie’s voice is now a weary whisper-wheeze. Beanie Sigel is one of the greatest rappers who has ever lived, and he was a key part of the Roc-A-Fella empire when that label was at his peak, but Beanie never escaped the traumatic street life that he rapped about so vividly. His hardships are right there in his voice. But when Beans raps on “Lock Load,” even he sounds slightly awed when talking about Conway The Machine: “Dance with the devil, the death call/ I’m out the Buff with the slanted-face killer with Bell’s Pals.”
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Benny The Butcher Speaks On Conway The Machine Leaving Griselda

After Conway The Machine revealed in February he was no longer signed to Griselda, Benny The Butcher sat down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 to set the record straight on the status of his former label-mate. “I’m gonna break something down for you… We’re going to always be...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Conway The Machine "God Don't Make Mistakes" Review

Over the years, many artists have found themselves carrying the burdensome load of supposedly bringing "real" rap back. With jaded fans looking for a torchbearer for rhyming amid a sea of autotune, melodic flows, and trap beats, being awarded this distinction has both positives and negatives. While it'll ensure that you have a rabid, diehard fan base that'll pour over every syllable and rhyming couplet, it can lead to detractors that will see you as nothing more than a revivalist that's clinging on to an era bygone.
MUSIC
