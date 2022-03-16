Conway The Machine Reveals He Received 'No Money' From Griselda Deal: 'I Didn't Read That Contract'

When Beanie Sigel shows up on “Lock Load,” the first song from Conway The Machine’s new album God Don’t Make Mistakes, you might not recognize his voice. There’s a reason for that. Beanie Sigel now has only one lung. In 2014, Beanie was shot while walking his kids to school in Pleasantville, New Jersey. According to police, Beanie wasn’t the intended target. Doctors had to remove a lung, and Beanie’s voice is now a weary whisper-wheeze. Beanie Sigel is one of the greatest rappers who has ever lived, and he was a key part of the Roc-A-Fella empire when that label was at his peak, but Beanie never escaped the traumatic street life that he rapped about so vividly. His hardships are right there in his voice. But when Beans raps on “Lock Load,” even he sounds slightly awed when talking about Conway The Machine: “Dance with the devil, the death call/ I’m out the Buff with the slanted-face killer with Bell’s Pals.”

