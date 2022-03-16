ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is my favorite ice cream stand open yet?

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As temperatures start to rise and spring nears, ice cream stands around the Capital Region are beginning to open. Spring officially begins on Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 a.m. during the vernal equinox.

Some ice cream stands in the area have already opened, some have set an opening date and some have not released their opening date yet. Here’s where you can currently get your favorite ice cream, and where you’ll soon be able to.

Capital Region St. Patrick’s Day restaurant specials

Open

  • Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream in Glenmont opened on February 11.
  • Southy’s in South Glens Falls opened on February 23, which was two days before the stand was scheduled to open.
  • The Grandstand in Schenectady opened on March 10.
  • The Snowman in Troy opened on March 13. The stand was orginally scheduled to open the day before , but was pushed back due to a snow storm.
  • Dairy Haus in Saratoga Springs opened on March 13.
  • Jim’s Tastee Freez in Delmar had a soft opening on March 15.
  • Cappie’s Drive-In in Amsterdam opened on March 16.
  • Mac’s Drive-In in Watervliet opened on March 17.
Recovery Sports Grill in Troy adds esports lounge

Opening soon

  • Curry Freeze is Schenectady is scheduled to open on March 17.
  • Martha’s Dandee Creme in Queensbury is set to open on March 19.
  • Guptil’s Ice Cream in Cohoes is scheduled to open on March 19.
  • The Ice Cream Man in Greenwich is set to open on March 19.
  • Lickety Split in East Greenbush is scheduled to open on March 21.
  • Mr. Bill’s Carhop in South Glens Falls is set to open March 23. The owner hasn’t announced an opening date for its other location, Mr. Bill’s at Mill Creek in Ballston Spa. It’s unclear whether this location will also open on March 23.
  • Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In in Scotia is scheduled to open on March 31.
What permanent daylight saving would mean in New York

Opening date not released yet

  • Kurver Kreme in Albany hasn’t released its opening date yet. The building reportedly had a fire on February 23 and they are in the process of repairing the building to open.
  • Scoups in Loudonville hasn’t released an opening date yet. In 2021, the stand opened on April 1.
  • Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream in Troy hasn’t released an opening date yet.
  • Humpty Dumpty in Saratoga Springs hasn’t set a definitive opening date yet. According to its Facebook page, the stand will be opening sometime in April.
  • J.J.’s Snack Bar in Ballston Spa hasn’t set an opening date yet. In 2021, the stand opened in April.
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, March 21

Today’s five things to know a person seriously injured in a fire, a least three officials contacting COVID-19 after the NYSAC conference, and gas prices dropping about 12 cents in the Albany area since last week.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany pastor converts church basement into soft serve shop and arcade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Avery Comithier says growing up in and around Albany, he always loved getting ice cream with his siblings and friends. However, he couldn’t help noticing how far they needed to go to get it. “I always noticed everything was on the outskirts of Albany, but not within,” explains Pastor Comithier. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Winners of the 2022 Berkshire Robotics Challenge

'The Husky Four' of Herberg Middle School is this year's winner of the 2022 Berkshire Robotics Challenge at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield. The team on Saturday displayed trophies for Performance Champion and Most Innovative Design, after creating programmable robots out of Legos.
PITTSFIELD, MA
