Nearly $5M worth of illegal drugs seized by Lake County, IL Sheriff's Office in 2021

Nearly $5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in Lake County, Illinois, in 2021.

Last year, the Special Investigation Group (SIG) seized nearly 70 pounds of powder cocaine, over 11 pounds of methamphetamine, over three pounds of heroin, nearly eight pounds of ketamine, over five pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis and hundreds of grams of crack cocaine, ecstasy and fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.

Among the busts, officials said SIG seized 54 illegally possessed firearms, dismantled a street gang and prevented bloodshed by stopping two-drive by shootings that has been ordered by a gang."

SIG also placed a major emphasis on human trafficking, helping to investigate and arrest those seeking to "deceitfully lure unsuspecting victims into forced servitude." They also helped educate community partners on the warning signs and how to report suspected human trafficking.

"As your Sheriff, my number one priority is to do everything in my power to keep our community safe," said Lake County (IL) Sheriff John D. Idleburg.