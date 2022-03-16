ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders sign Pro Bowler Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

By Chelena Goldman
Chandler Jones is ready to move to Vegas. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jones, 32, requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals last offseason amid reports he was unhappy with his contract there. Despite only playing five games in 2020 because of a biceps injury, the New York native bounced back in 2021 and logged 10.5 sacks, 41 tackles and 12 tackles for loss en route to getting his fourth Pro Bowl nod.

Ngakoue, 26, finished his solo campaign with the Raiders with 10 sacks, 28 tackles and eight tackles for loss.

Ya-Sin, 26, has totaled 138 tackles and 20 pass deflections over three seasons played in Indy.

