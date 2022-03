Rescue dogs are heroes to all of us who have them. You've heard the saying and seen the bumper sticker that we don't save a rescue dog's life, but rather they save ours. My Great Pyrenees/Australian Shepard Mix rescue, Willy, is my lifesaver as most pets are. Shelter dogs themselves are special in their own right, as we dog-lovers know. I mean, most have experienced abandonment and other forms of trauma, or can't find a forever home.

