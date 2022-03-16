ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins are re-signing S Sheldrick Redwine

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are just hours away from the start of the new league year, and the official start of the NFL’s free agency period.

While they’ve been busy in recent days agreeing to deals during the legal tampering period, they’ve also done a lot of work retaining their own free agents that were set to hit the market.

Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’ve kept another one, as safety Sheldrick Redwine is re-signing with the Dolphins. The safety was a restricted free agent this offseason, but Miami opted to sign him to a deal rather than place a tender on him.

Redwine, 25, joined the Dolphins in October of last year when he was signed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. He was moved back and forth from the active roster to their practice squad throughout the season.

His year was highlighted by not being allowed to travel to the Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, along with wide receiver Preston Williams, for disciplinary reasons.

The former Miami Hurricane finished this year appearing in four games for the Dolphins, recording just one tackle assist.

