NC State comes in 29-3, and 17-1 in conference play. The Wolfpack have now won three straight ACC tournaments, and their second straight year as a 1 seed. Their three losses this season have come to tournament teams, with two of the losses by three points or less. NC State is looking to get back to the Sweet 16 for the third straight time, and hopefully their first Elite 8 and Final Four in over 23 years. If the Wolfpack are able to advance and beat 16 seed Longwood, they will await the winner of the #8 Washington State and #9 Kansas State game.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO