Florida State

On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 30, QB Malachi Nelson

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC signee Malachi Nelson ranks No. 30 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status

As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

BREAKING: NC State to host Notre Dame in home opener

NC State will start its 2023 home schedule Sept. 9 with a matchup against Notre Dame— a program that just wrapped up a 9-4 record after a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl and will likely begin the fall as a top-25 team. This was the most likely scenario for the first game in Carter-Finley Stadium this year, as The Wolfpacker’s Matt Carter detailed last week.
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 26, WR Noah Rogers

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Rolesville (N.C.) and Ohio State signee Noah Rogers ranks No. 26 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32...
ROLESVILLE, NC
On3.com

Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ. AD Mitchell is a former four-star recruit out of Cane Ridge (TN) as a member of the Class of 2021, per the On3 Consensus. Mitchell was the No. 301 recruit in the nation, the No. 45 wide receiver and the No. 8 recruit out of Tennessee.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Updated On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

On3 released its final 2023 On300 ranking earlier today. As a result, there were changes across the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. The top 25 of the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings can be found below. These rankings are as of Jan. 17 at 12:29 p.m. C.T. 1. Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Notre Dame football releases full 2023 schedule

The first chapter in Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career, a 9-4 campaign with a victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, is finished. It’s time to look ahead to the second. Wednesday morning provided an opportunity to do so. Notre Dame released its full 2023 schedule. Freeman...
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
