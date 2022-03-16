Read full article on original website
Elite 2025 Ohio State CB commit Jontae Gilbert to visit SEC power
Elite 2025 cornerback Jontae Gilbert is set to take a visit to major SEC program.
ESPN overhauled Bracketology for 2023 March Madness following major conference upsets
After several major conference upsets, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi revealed his latest bracketology for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. There was major movement, including Kentucky being out of the field of 68, as in, Lunardi’s first team out of the bracket. The last team in is New Mexico while Kansas established itself as the No. 1 overall seed.
4-star OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr. working up to first cutdown
Four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. talks recent visit to Georgia Tech and more.
On3 Consensus five-star guard Isaiah Elohim discusses interest in Kansas State
On3 Consensus five-star guard Isaiah Elohim of Sierra Canyon discusses his interest in Kansas State after recent offer.
Auburn Live Basketball Show: Tigers keep rolling, win fourth straight SEC game
There are certainly teams that are garnering more attention than Auburn in the SEC for various reasons, but the Tigers have now quietly won four straight games and sit near the top of the conference standings, just one game behind Alabama, and tied with Tennessee at 5-1. Watch as contributor...
Where is Dowell Loggains recruiting this week?
Where will South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator be this week on the recruiting trail? More information for GC subscribers here.
Michigan TE Colston Loveland breaks down Indiana transfer AJ Barner, 'stud' early enrollee, more
Michigan Wolverines football tight end Colston Loveland is coming off an outstanding first collegiate campaign that saw him earn Freshman All-American honors by On3. He discusses being the most experienced returner at his position, other young players who are impressing him, incoming transfer AJ Barner and more.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 30, QB Malachi Nelson
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC signee Malachi Nelson ranks No. 30 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features...
Lane Kiffin hints at more big news following Walker Howard transfer commitment
Ole Miss landed former four-star quarterback Walker Howard from LSU in the transfer portal and head coach Lane Kiffin teased more moves on Twitter. Ole Miss might have transfer news coming and Howard could be the domino effect. After a sputtering end to the season, more reinforcements could be a welcomed scenario for the Rebels.
JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status
As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
BREAKING: NC State to host Notre Dame in home opener
NC State will start its 2023 home schedule Sept. 9 with a matchup against Notre Dame— a program that just wrapped up a 9-4 record after a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl and will likely begin the fall as a top-25 team. This was the most likely scenario for the first game in Carter-Finley Stadium this year, as The Wolfpacker’s Matt Carter detailed last week.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 26, WR Noah Rogers
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Rolesville (N.C.) and Ohio State signee Noah Rogers ranks No. 26 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32...
Where Kentucky Basketball Signees Land in Updated Rivals Recruiting Rankings
The 2023 basketball recruiting cycle has slowed to a crawl. There are still highly-ranked recruits that will find new homes during the spring signing period, but for most, the hay is in the barn. That is the case at the University of Kentucky where the Wildcats have solidified and finalized their 2023 mega-class with five Top 25 talents.
New Coaches Poll Top 25 released after another week of college basketball
Another week of college basketball has come and gone, with plenty of excitement again hitting the hardwood. After the last week of action, a new Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released with plenty of movement inside the rankings. Four ranked teams went 0-2 on the week, including No. 6...
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ. AD Mitchell is a former four-star recruit out of Cane Ridge (TN) as a member of the Class of 2021, per the On3 Consensus. Mitchell was the No. 301 recruit in the nation, the No. 45 wide receiver and the No. 8 recruit out of Tennessee.
Georgia TE and former five-star Arik Gilbert visits Nebraska
Former five-star TE Arik Gilbert visited Nebraska this past weekend. Will the Georgia TE commit to the Huskers?
Updated On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings
On3 released its final 2023 On300 ranking earlier today. As a result, there were changes across the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. The top 25 of the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings can be found below. These rankings are as of Jan. 17 at 12:29 p.m. C.T. 1. Alabama...
Nate Oats confirms Alabama basketball team's available vs. Vanderbilt amid Darius Miles capital murder charge
Alabama head coach Nate Oats confirmed the rest of the team would be available for the game Tuesday on the road against Vanderbilt. Darius Miles, who was a member of the basketball team, was charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris over the weekend. Miles was immediately dismissed from the team.
Notre Dame football releases full 2023 schedule
The first chapter in Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career, a 9-4 campaign with a victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, is finished. It’s time to look ahead to the second. Wednesday morning provided an opportunity to do so. Notre Dame released its full 2023 schedule. Freeman...
With film crew now tailing Cormani McClain, Miami Hurricanes and other programs await the next act in his recruiting circus
The latest act in the Cormani McClain recruiting circus was performed in Colorado, as the Miami commit visited there. What's next?
