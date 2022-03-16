ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D.J. Chark Jr. Contract Details Revealed

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Free agent wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. will sign a one year, $10 million contract with the Lions. It may end up being the largest contract the Lions hand out to another team's free agent this offseason. The agreement is fully...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Browns making effort to re-sign Jarvis Landry after cutting him?

The Cleveland Browns made wide receiver Jarvis Landry a salary cap casualty last week. Now they’re trying to bring him back into the fold. The Browns are making an effort to re-sign Landry as well as defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The possibility of a Landry return became more likely Saturday when the Browns restructured the contract of newly-acquired receiver Amari Cooper to open up roughly $15 million in cap space.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Matt Ryan wants big, new contract from Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons publicly flirted with another quarterback, and now it’s time to kiss and make up with Matt Ryan. He may want a new contract from them as an apology. Longtime Houston radio host Lance Zierlein, who also serves as an NFL Draft scout for NFL Media, was talking on Twitter Saturday about some of the quarterbacks on the trade block. Zierlein noted that quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan could be traded and all want new deals.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns restructure WR Amari Cooper’s contract, save cap space

Cleveland Browns will be saving money on the 2022 salary cap by restructuring wide receiver Amari Cooper’s contract. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Cooper is dude $20 million dollars this coming season and the Browns are moving most of it to a signing bonus. It will add two void years and save over $15 million on the 2022 cap.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Trade for Falcons QB Matt Ryan

The need for a new quarterback started for the Colts at the end of the 2021 regular season and was cemented when they traded former starter Carson Wentz in early March. Recently, the Falcons were in the running to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, which set in motion Ryan's search for a new team. Although the Falcons didn't come away with Watson, Ryan felt it was best to still move on.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Free Agents#American Football#Overthecap Com
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield defended by anonymous Browns teammate

Baker Mayfield may have lost the faith of the Cleveland Browns organization, but he seemingly still has some support from the locker room. An anonymous Browns player told Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network that Mayfield was a “true warrior” and had nothing but praise for the quarterback. However, the player also admitted that the NFL was a cutthroat league, particularly at the quarterback position.
NFL
Yardbarker

Brad Underwood rips refs for terrible technical foul call in Illinois' loss

Illinois coach Brad Underwood fumed about what he felt was a game-changing technical foul call in his team’s NCAA Tournament loss on Sunday. Illinois freshman RJ Melendez was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim too long after a dunk with just under nine minutes left in Sunday’s game against Houston. The call was immediately widely criticized, as it appeared clear that Melendez’s momentum was the primary reason he hung on as long as he did.
ILLINOIS STATE
Yardbarker

Drew Timme had great interview after Gonzaga win

Drew Timme went viral on Saturday night for the great interview he gave after Gonzaga’s comeback win over Memphis. Gonzaga trailed Memphis by 10 at the half and by as many as 12, but it came back to tie the game and win it 82-78. Timme was a monster and led Gonzaga with 25 points and 14 rebounds. He shot 10-of-16 in the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

New dark horse trade option for Baker Mayfield emerges

The Cleveland Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson last week signaled that the Baker Mayfield era was coming to an end. That said, as of Monday morning, Mayfield remains on the roster. Mayfield has made it abundantly clear that there is one team he hopes to end up with when...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Attorney: Browns Due Diligence Lacking

The trade chapter may be over, but the Deshaun Watson saga continues. The new Cleveland Browns quarterback faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. It has been reported that despite claiming that they had done "extensive investigative, legal and reference work" into Watson and his situation, the Browns opted against speaking to the lawyer representing the 22 women in question.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Could get Matt Ryan Decision Today

The Indianapolis Colts and their reported interest in Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could come to a conclusion Monday afternoon. Ryan is due a $7.5 million roster bonus by 4 pm EST on Monday. The Falcons, desperate for room under the salary cap, would likely make a trade by the deadline if they're going to move him at all.
NFL
Yardbarker

State of the Bills: Home Runs Keep Being hit in Free Agency

They approached the start of the new NFL year nearly $7 million over the 2022 salary cap of $208.2 million. What general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills have been able to do since then has been almost incomprehensible. In essence, they were able to lower their payroll and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Apparently Were Not Interested in Bringing Back Bradley Bozeman

It was not much of a surprise that former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman signed with the Carolina Panthers. However, the contract did raise a few eyebrows. Bozeman reportedly signed a one-year deal worth $2.8 million that included incentives. This is team-friendly contact and one the Ravens could have easily absorbed.
NFL
Yardbarker

When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers finish off their secondary and sign Tyrann Mathieu? The 29-year-old is sitting around waiting for a contract, and at some point it all makes too much sense. Mathieu's market value is the only thing that makes this situation curious. Right now, he's looking at roughly...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants 3-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency First Wave

The first wave of free agency is in the books and as expected, the Giants weren't major players--they couldn't be gven their cap situation. But new general manager Joe Schoen did add some key peieces to the team whih looks to snap out of what's been a mostly decad-long funk of poor football. Newcomers like guard Mark Glowinski, center Jon Fefliciano, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are all committed to doing their part to help stop the bleeding, but there is so much more work to be done and the bulk of that work--the draft--is going to be very telling.
NFL
Yardbarker

Here's the Latest on La'el Collins and the Bengals

Are the Bengals going to sign free agent right tackle La'el Collins?. Things were progressing well and both sides were "close" to striking a deal sources told All Bengals on Friday night. So what's taking so long?. It looks like it could be the physical. Malik Wright of the WrightWay...
NFL
Yardbarker

Will Fuller Could Now Be An Option For Browns

Now, the Browns need to revamp their receiving group with Watson under center. They already have Cooper and also signed wideout Jakeem Grant. However, the Browns are unlikely done there and could bring in one of Watson’s former teammates. Fuller To Cleveland?. The Browns have a void to fill...
NFL
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions 3-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0

It's time for another mock draft at SI All Lions. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has nine total picks at his disposal in this April's NFL Draft (April 28-30), including three compensatory picks. Without further ado, here is my latest stab at predicting who the Lions will take in the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy