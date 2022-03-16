D.J. Chark Jr. Contract Details Revealed

The first wave of free agency is in the books and as expected, the Giants weren't major players--they couldn't be gven their cap situation. But new general manager Joe Schoen did add some key peieces to the team whih looks to snap out of what's been a mostly decad-long funk of poor football. Newcomers like guard Mark Glowinski, center Jon Fefliciano, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are all committed to doing their part to help stop the bleeding, but there is so much more work to be done and the bulk of that work--the draft--is going to be very telling.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO