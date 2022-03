Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DiDi Global (DIDI), Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD) – China-based stocks listed in the U.S. are staging strong rallies in premarket trading, helped by state media reports that the Chinese government will take steps to support the markets and the economy, and that the U.S. and China are progressing toward an agreement on regulatory requirements for those companies. Didi surged 36.7% in the premarket, with Alibaba up 19.2%, JD.com rallying 21% and Pinduoduo soaring 32.5%.

