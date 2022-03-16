ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom Rack names three off-price retail vets to leadership roles

By Anne Stych
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNordstrom Inc. has appointed three executives with extensive off-price retailer experience to lead its merchandising and supply chain at Nordstrom Rack. Nancy Mair has been named senior vice president, Rack merchandising. Mair previously worked at Burlington Stores for 26 years, starting as an intern and ultimately serving as senior vice president/general...

