Novak Djokovic is free to play at the upcoming French Open, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has said, despite not having had a vaccination against Covid-19. Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January in a drawn out saga, at the end of which he was deported from the country for failing to meet strict immigration rules around the coronavirus vaccine. There had been concerns that the Serbian could also miss the French Open, which begins on 22 May, as well as Wimbledon this summer, but France’s rules have since been relaxed with vaccine passports no longer required to access sporting venues....

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO