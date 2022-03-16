A Moscow conductor displays Putin’s ‘Z’

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
Human Rights Foundation Chairman and former Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov issued a stern warning that if the U.S. doesn’t get tougher on Russia, Poland and the Baltic States will "absolutely" be next. "[Putin] will move to the Baltics or the Poles because he wants escalation," Kasparov said on...
Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
The children of Russian officials and oligarchs have started speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as anti-war sentiment in the country grows, particularly among the youth. Putin’s decision to launch an all-out invasion sent shockwaves through the country’s political class and sparked nationwide protests, with largely young...
Vladimir Putin is reportedly worth $70 billion and is also making $187,000 yearly. Vladimir Putin is known for his leadership. However, there are rumors that he could also be the richest man in the world, which the Russian President never admitted. So, how rich is the Russian oligarch?. Table of...
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine has proved to be a "success," President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn't seem to agree.
