What co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said about Michigan football spring ball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Spring has sprung in Ann Arbor, and for the first time since practice started weeks ago, the media finally got an opportunity to speak to some of the Michigan football coaches.

On Wednesday, both co-offensive coordinators held media availability, starting with Sherrone Moore, who discussed the state of the offense, the offensive line, things he’s seen from early enrollees, different position groups, sharing responsibilities with Matt Weiss, and much, much more.

Though Moore already had the co-offensive coordinator tag a year ago, his role has certainly increased now that he and Weiss are splitting duties. Here is everything Moore had to say about the state of the offense this spring.

How much will the offense change or remain the same?

We have an ability to change. We’ll do some things that are the same and some things that are different. But, ultimately, it’ll be about what our players can do and what they’re best at. We’ll continue to put our playmakers in a place to make plays.

Is Trente Jones the leader at right tackle?

Yeah, I’d agree — right on it. Trente has had an outstanding seven practices. He’s been really, really good. Karsen has had really good practices, too. Trente just has the edge right now, but we’ll see. We’ve got a long ways until we hit August, hit September, so if they keep pushing each other, everyone keeps pushing each other, competition is healthy and fun.

On Zak Zinter having experience

It’s very important. Specifically yesterday, he had a really good practice yesterday, but he’s taking the next steps. Trying to get him more of a leader because, as a sophomore, with two older guys like V and Stueber, he didn’t feel like he needed to be the leader, but now trying to push those guys to be leaders. So he’s done a tremendous job and it’s been good to have him there.

Is there a front-runner at center?

Right now, it’s still working. Still trying to figure out — it’s been good. Olu’s done a great job for us. He’s came in, got assimilated very fast. He did a lot of studying when I was out on the road and when I came back. Crippen’s been doing a great job for us, too, so excited to see as those two go how it keeps going.

The challenge of having so many capable wide receivers

Yeah, I think it’s a good problem. You’ve just gotta figure out how to get those guys into different positions and match up issues and different things with the defense to make it successful for us. The best thing we have is we have a great team and we have great unity. They don’t really care about the ball — well, they do. Obviously they do, if you’re a receiver, you want the ball — which you should want. But, they do a great job of staying together, really working together, so it’s been fun. It’s always going to be a challenge as a playcaller to do that, make sure those guys are in the right place. But we’re just gonna continue to strain on our end to make sure those guys will be put in a position to be successful so we can take advantages of matchups we see against defenses.

What he's seen from the three freshman wideouts

Yeah, they’ve been awesome. They’re fast, they’re physical, they’re strong. Just love watching those guys play. Still learning, still trying to figure it all out. It’s gonna take some time. It took Andrel time, it took him a couple games into the season and he was here early. It’ll take those guys time, too, but whenever they figure it out, they’ll be pretty special.

On the running backs and filling Hassan Haskins' shoes

Yeah, we’ll see. We’ve got different players and different ways to mix guys in. But right now, obviously Blake and Donovan, they’re as electric of a combo as you can get in college football. Excited to have those guys back and keep progressing with them. Plug and play different guys — Tavierre Dunlap has done a really good job, he had a really good practice yesterday. So just keep plugging guys in to see where we need to go with the next step.

On Mike Sainristil playing on defense

He’s done a great job on defense. It’s really, for him, it’s been pretty cool to watch him because you’ve seen him on offense as such a productive player — obviously in the pass game, but in the run game for us, he was as important as a lineman for us in the run game. And to watch him on defense has been really cool, because he’s such a selfless guy and to watch him continue to take the steps to be that kind of player on defense, it helps the team, it’s been awesome. He’s come back and done both. It’s been really good for us.

On the left side of the offensive line

I feel great! Those guys obviously had a really good year, especially were together last year. You can kinda see the growth when you see two guys that have played together for a long time or even one year, what it looks like. They’re very confident. Sometimes they do things than I don’t want them to do but is actually right, because they just trust each other what to do. So that’s been really good. We all know that at any point, if you don’t execute, your job can be taken. So they still execute at a high level so it’s been really good.

Transitioning from TE to OL

Good, fun! I love it! I still mess with the tight ends often. All those guys, I love them like they’re my kids, too. But with the offensive line, it’s a different unity, it’s a different group, obviously. Bigger group. But the transition’s been smooth since last year. Last year was the first year, and it was a lot of fun, we had a lot of success. But we erase the mindset. We can’t live on last year, this is a whole new year. We have to take it day-by-day.

How has Grant Newsome done with the tight ends?

He’s done great. He’s been awesome. Home run, we all knew that. Grant’s a superstar in this business and he’s doing a heckuva job, attention to detail, intensity, all the things you want. And he knows the system, so that makes it easy. He knows the things we’re saying in the room are echoed to him and then echoed to the players. We’re all about alignment and the alignment from staff to players has been really good, so we’re very excited.

On the tight ends coming back and how confident that makes him

Yeah, super confident. Especially with those two — really, you’ve got four guys that have played a lot of football — but you’ve got two that are super playmakers in Erick and Schoony. Getting them, the backs, the receivers, different positions, to create imbalances and mystery and things for the defense to think about is going to be our job as coaches. I think we’ve started to that, we’ve just installed the install, and then when we get to the game plan in the fall, we’ll get there. Very excited about those two. Those two have practiced their tail off and we’ll just continue to progress day-by-day.

Which younger offensive line players have impressed?

Obviously, Greg Crippen, being in his second year, but another player, Gio El-Hadi, he’s done a really good job for us. Reece Atteberry, Jeff Persi, obviously Trente and Karsen — those guys have really stepped up. The whole group’s done really good, but really excited about those guys. The freshman class from last year, it’s always cool to watch — they were all early enrollees — to watch them now this spring, how comfortable they are in the offense and what they’re doing now just from a speed standpoint has been really good. Those guys have taken a great step and I think there’s a lot of motivation for them with the season we had last year, but a lot of motivation internally to be really good. So they’ve done a really good job for us.

Reaction to winning the Joe Moore Award

Speechless. I was speechless. It was something I’ll never forget in my life. Very huge honor, I take a lot of pride in it. But more proud of the guys and watching them as it happened. It was super cool, something I have a couple pictures in my house of it. It’s super special to be a part of that. It wasn’t just us — it was the tight ends, it was the backs. So, very excited about the award and continue to uphold that tradition and be a great Michigan offensive line.

Message to the players this year after last year's success

You can’t live on last year, because if you do, you’re gonna get beat. So really, I told them the other day and I told the whole offense the other day, don’t be upset with the success you don’t get with the work you don’t do. So if you want to look back at what we did last year and think it’s automatically gonna happen, it’s not. I told them, I told the whole offense, this is how it’s going to roll. We just take it day-by-day and try to get better that day — just keep stacking them. It’s very cliche, but it really is what it is, how we’re going to operate, because we can’t look at anything we’ve done in the past.

How do you replicate last year's shoulder chip?

You do it because you’ve got a target on your back. You do when you’re at Michigan period, but especially with the year we had. All we can control is us and us getting better. I think that’s really how we have to do it. If we get better and better and better we’ll be where we want to be.

What does Olu Oluwatimi bring to the table?

Experience, first of all. He’s big, he’s strong. He’s played a lot of football and he’s very, very smart. Hard worker, he just goes about his business. He’s been great for us, very excited about his future here. Just keep progressing every day with him.

What's been impressive about the early enrollees on offense?

Probably just the speed. Especially those receivers — they’re fast, they can move, they can run, they’re strong. They’ve got great athletic ability. Excited to see them progress. Another early enrollee, Colston Loveland, he’s done an outstanding job. He’s playing on of the hardest positions to play, especially in this offense with all the stuff we do. So he’s done a really good job. He’s got all the physical tools — he’s big, he’s tall, he’s strong, he’s long, he can run. So watching him progress has been great.

They’ve done a great job fitting into the offense and they just go about their business — they don’t get into trouble, they take care of things off the field, which helps them on the field to be focused and ready to go.

Coaching with Matt Weiss for the second year

Awesome, man — he’s cerebral. He’s cerebral. He’s like Goldeneye in there, he’s always looking for different ways to get better. Pushes us, pushes me, so it’s exciting, we love it. We’ve got a great dynamic of how we work. Just excited to keep progressing and make this offense the best it’s ever been.

Did he learn from Josh Gattis' learning curve?

I think the biggest thing you learn is you’ve gotta make some mistakes, especially in practice to fix what you’re gonna do in the game, and coach has given us the opportunity to have calls in different periods and everything to figure out how you’re gonna — how your rhythm is, how things are gonna go, because it’s different when you’re seeing it than when you’re calling it. I think me and Matt are going to figure those things out as we go and as we continue having, it’s just going to continue to make us better as we go through, so very excited.

And then, just figuring out how all the pieces fit, which is going to help us when we get to the fall.