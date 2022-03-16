Earnings Outlook For Qumu

Loan growth will likely improve this year on the back of the economic recovery in New York. Earnings of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW) will likely remain somewhat flat this year. Economic strength in northeastern New York will likely drive loan growth, which will, in turn, support the bottom line. On the other hand, the loan growth will also boost the provision expense, which will restrict earnings growth. Meanwhile, the margin will likely remain mostly stable because of the combination of the fixed-rate heavy loan portfolio and the transaction-deposit heavy funds book. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.07 per share, down 1% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm maintaining a buy rating on Arrow Financial Corporation.

