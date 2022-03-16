ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Dazzling Underground Disco Club Just Opened Beneath Hotel 50 Bowery

If you’re looking for a place to let loose and dance the night away, Daphne is your new go-to!

Coming from notorious hospitality group, Gerber Group, Daphne is the creation of the company’s CEO, Scott Gerber, and his son Owen. The pair have dreamed up a dazzling underground disco club reminiscent of the 70s, but with a 21st century spin.

You can find this hidden nightlife hub beneath Hotel 50 Bowery, making Daphne the Gerber Group’s second location inside the hotel after the rooftop bar, the Crown.

The 2,500 square foot space with 20 VIP tables hosts new DJs spinning high energy tracks every weekend. Sparkling disco balls wash the space in a brilliant reflection of light as a stunning pink flower installation by Floratorium invites dancers further inside.

Show everyone your shimmy once you’re a few espresso martinis deep and try the Light My Fire made with Casamigos Blanco tequila, honey ginger, fresh lime and flamed rosemary if you’re feeling feisty.

Work up an appetite after dancing? Get a double patty smash burger and fries from the Gerber Group to satiate your cravings.

“There haven’t been many new club openings in New York City in the past two years, especially not something to the caliber of Daphne, and we are excited to help bring NYC nightlife back! When we were conceptualizing Daphne, we wanted to recreate the disco, vintage-feel that my father experienced in his 20s, for my generation,” said Owen Gerber. “Gerber Group prides itself on being known for running high-end bars and lounges, and Daphne is providing nothing short of that.”

Party people are encouraged to start their night with some cocktails 21 floors above Manhattan at the Crown, and end their night down at Daphne when they’re ready to bust a move!

Find more on their website here .

Where: 50 Bowery St., New York

When: Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

