Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Jota and Firmino win it for Reds

The clash between Arsenal and Liverpool had big ramifications at the top of the Premier League table and it was Liverpool who moved within a point of Man City at the summit.

Liverpool keep winning, this 2-0 victory making it nine in a row in the Premier League , to also keep the initiative in this title race. Arsenal again failed to beat one of the elite sides.

There’s no harm in that given the quality of the opposition, and it doesn’t do much damage to their top-four chances, but the real pain will come from knowing how close they were.

Martin Odegaard had a great chance to put the Gunners ahead and give them what would have been a deserved lead. Alisson Becker saved, however, and Diogo Jota surged up the other end. Aaron Ramsdale didn’t show anything like the assurance of the Brazilian as he was beaten at his near post but Jota’s decent, but saveable, effort.

As if to hammer home the point, there was then a moment of real desire from Andy Robertson. Arsenal had just managed to clear a goalmouth scramble, only for the wing-back to chase down a lost cause, pinch the ball off a dithering Bukayo Saka and effectively win the game. He squared for Roberto Firmino, who gloriously flicked the ball in.

