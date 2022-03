Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, is sponsoring The Loyola Project, a film underscoring the 1963 Loyola University Ramblers, who broke racial barriers during the Civil Rights Movement. The documentary is slated to be shown at more than 70 college campuses across the country as part of the 63 for 63 Screening Series. Mississippi State University, where the 1963 Ramblers played The Bulldogs during the NCAA tournament, which broke racial barriers and changed college basketball forever, will be among the campuses the film will feature. Rolling out got a chance to talk to Corey McQuade, managing partner at Northwestern Mutual, who explained how this film is but a steppingstone to the company’s larger initiative.

