John Ralston

Born May 7, 1930, in Cass, he was a son of the late Walter and Gertrude Ralston.

John was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, ginsenging, and most of all golfing. He was a graduate of Green Bank High School and Davis & Elkins College of Engineering. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and retired from the NRAO.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters; and one great-grandchild, Saige Bennett.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ryder; three daughters, Deborah Mullens, and husband, Ronnie, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Amber Marshall, and husband, Mack, of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Johnna Burns, and husband, Chris, of Marlinton; four grandchildren, Joseph Mullens, and wife, Andrea, Jaenna Hamons, and husband, Brud, Layla Marshall and Jennifer Burns; five great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Avery Mullens, Konnor and Collins Hamons and Cayson Bennett.

The family will conduct a memorial graveside service at Arbovale Cemetery Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating. Military graveside rites will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to BFD Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 267, Durbin, WV 26264.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com