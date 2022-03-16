ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Sen. Rosen: ‘We have to find a way to stop Vladimir Putin’

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), who serves on the Homeland...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vladimir Putin needs to be assassinated, U.S. senator says

NEW YORK - Despite bipartisan criticism, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is standing firm in his belief that the only way to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine is to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he calls a "war criminal." The South Carolina Republican told Fox News host Sean Hannity that someone in Russia needs to be a "Brutus" and kill Putin for the good of their country. (Brutus was a Roman politician who killed dictator Julius Caesar.)
Fox News

Kennedy Saves Ukraine From Vladimir Putin

On this episode, Kennedy sits down with Veteran and radio host Bryan Suits to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivation for invading Ukraine. Bryan and Kennedy discuss Putin’s possible next moves, the war and invasion history of Russia, and analyze how the U.S. government should appropriately respond to threats from the nation.
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MSNBC

Why Democrats should impeach Justice Clarence Thomas

I have a question for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats: Why haven’t you impeached Clarence Thomas yet?. It’s become conventional wisdom that there’s nothing that can be done to pry a Supreme Court justice, like Thomas, from the bench after they receive what is more often than not a lifetime appointment. But every Democratic member of the House of Representatives should be Googling the name "Samuel Chase" right now.
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
epicstream.com

Vladimir Putin Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The President Of Russia?

Vladimir Putin is reportedly worth $70 billion and is also making $187,000 yearly. Vladimir Putin is known for his leadership. However, there are rumors that he could also be the richest man in the world, which the Russian President never admitted. So, how rich is the Russian oligarch?. Table of...
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
