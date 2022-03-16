ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leica no longer operates in Russia

By Dunja Djudjic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Canon, another camera company has pulled out of Russia as a result of its attack on Ukraine. This time, it’s Leica. The company has ceased all operations in this country, and the Leica Store in Moscow has been closed. As Macfilos reports, Leica Camera AG has...

WDIO-TV

Ukrainian aide: Russia no longer asking for surrender

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender — something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - TASS

(Reuters) - Russia will no longer participate in the Council of Europe, the TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. The ministry said in a statement that NATO and European Union countries were undermining the European body designed to uphold human rights, rule of law and democracy.
POLITICS
SFGate

Sony Music Suspends Operations in Russia

“Sony Music Group calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence. We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need.,” the company said in a statement. More from Variety. Sources tells Variety that the...
ENTERTAINMENT
KGMI

Starbucks halting all operations in Russia

SEATTLE, Wash. – Starbucks is joining a growing list of companies that are ceasing operations in Russia. CEO Kevin Johnson announced on a company website that it’s halting all sales in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. He calls the attacks “unprovoked, unjust and horrific.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Canon#The Leica Store#Leica Camera Ag#Ukrainians#Russian#Adobe
Republic

Cummins halts some operations in Russia

Cummins Inc. has halted some of its operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine and is dismissing media reports that it was contributing engines or parts to military-vehicle production in Russia. The Columbus-based company said Tuesday it has stopped some operations in Russia — including shipments of...
COLUMBUS, IN
AFP

Ukraine's Zelensky says everything on table if Putin meets

Ukrainian leader Volodymr Zelensky said all issues would be on the table if Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to direct talks to end the war, including contested Crimea and Donbas, but he warned his country would be "destroyed" before it surrenders. President Joe Biden meanwhile warned that Putin was considering using chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine as he held talks with European leaders on what he called Moscow's increasingly "brutal tactics".
POLITICS
